Top 10 world news: Indian govt refutes CoWIN leak reports, Italy's ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86 & more

The Indian government refuted media reports of a major data breach in the Covid vaccination portal CoWIN. Issuing a statement, the Union Health Ministry said, "These reports allege a breach of data from the Co-WIN portal of the Union Health Ministry, which is the repository of all data of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated against Covid." In other news, former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86 after suffering from serious health problems that kept him in hospital over the last few months.

Former Italian PM and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86





JPMorgan Chase reached a settlement with sexual abuse survivors of disgraced Hollywood financier Jeffrey Epstein, weeks after it was revealed that the biggest US bank had a longstanding relationship with him, the bank and lawyers for the survivors said in a statement on Monday.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday (June 12) is beginning its largest air force deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history. It is to be a display of unity towards partners and potential threats like Russia.

Russia has apparently repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, its defence ministry said on Monday, further adding that they had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.

South Korea said on Monday (June 12) that Chinese warships are carrying out a salvage operation in waters where a North Korean space rocket crashed. Last month, North Korea unsuccessfully attempted to launch a military satellite. The satellite crashed into the water near the west coast island of Eocheongdo.

In what might be the first gains since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the strongest indication yet that Kyiv’s long-awaited pushback of Russian troops has begun, Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk. Ukraine, on Monday (June 12) also claimed that it recaptured a fourth village in a cluster of settlements in the country's southeast region.

A report by the United Nations released on Monday (June 12) shows that despite the rise in women’s rights groups and social movements over the past decade or so, progress towards gender equality has stagnated.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 12) chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed preparedness of central as well as Gujarat government as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches its coast. Gujarat is a western Indian state with coastline on the Arabian Sea.