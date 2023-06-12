Ukraine war LIVE: Russia repels offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions

On Russia's national day, President Vladimir Putin marked appealed to people's patriotic pride in what he said was a "difficult time" for the country. Putin made no direct comment on the latest developments in Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have launched a long-awaited counteroffensive.

The Russia president told the assembled dignitaries: "This public holiday marks the inseparability of our centuries-old history, the greatness and glory of the fatherland."

"Today, at a difficult time for Russia, (feelings of patriotism and pride) unite our society even more strongly... (and) serve as a reliable support for our heroes taking part in the special military operation (in Ukraine)," Putin said.