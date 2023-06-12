Ukraine war LIVE: Russia repels offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions
Story highlights
Russia has apparently repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, its defence ministry said on Monday, further adding that they had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.
Stay with WION to get all the updates
On Russia's national day, President Vladimir Putin marked appealed to people's patriotic pride in what he said was a "difficult time" for the country. Putin made no direct comment on the latest developments in Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have launched a long-awaited counteroffensive.
The Russia president told the assembled dignitaries: "This public holiday marks the inseparability of our centuries-old history, the greatness and glory of the fatherland."
"Today, at a difficult time for Russia, (feelings of patriotism and pride) unite our society even more strongly... (and) serve as a reliable support for our heroes taking part in the special military operation (in Ukraine)," Putin said.
Ukraine said that its troops had recaptured a fourth village in a cluster of settlements in the southeast. This comes a day after reporting the first small gains of a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Images and videos from ground zero showed soldiers holding up the Ukrainian flag in Storozheve in the Donetsk region. The video footage was posted online and the defence minister thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for regaining control of the village.
Ukraine has enforced strict operational silence to avoid compromising an operation it hopes will retake swathes of land in the east and south, and threaten the land bridge Russia uses to supply the occupied Crimea peninsula.
Russia has apparently repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, its defence ministry said on Monday, further adding that they had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.