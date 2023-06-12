Major data breach in India: Personal info of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram , say reports

A section of Indian media reported on Monday (June 12) that the personal details of those registered to the Covid vaccination portal CoWin are available on the messaging platform Telegram. According to a report by The News Minute, a Telegram bot has been giving away the details of people who registered for vaccination including their names, date of birth, phone numbers, and other details provided at the time of registration, such as passport or Aadhar numbers among others.

And as per a report by Kerala-based Malayala Manorama, if the mobile number of a person was entered, the above details were provided as a reply in an instant by Telegram. The details could be accessed even if the Aadhar number was entered instead of the mobile number, the report added.

Passport numbers of people who updated CoWin for travelling abroad were leaked. The Manorama report also said as many members of a family registered themselves on the portal under a single phone number, their details were also available on Telegram.

Details of politicians and journalists leaked

The data breach also leaked the details of many prominent politicians and journalists in India. In a Twitter thread, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saket Gokhale shared screenshots of the details of politicians and journalists being leaked.

There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available.



(1/7) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023

"There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available," Gokhale tweeted and slammed the central government of not being aware of the leak and not informing citizens about the same.