Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi reviews preparedness as landfall date nears

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 12) chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed preparedness of central as well as Gujarat government as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches its coast. Gujarat is a western Indian state with coastline on the Arabian Sea. The PM said that rescue teams were ensuring that people living in vulnerable areas in the path of the cyclone are evacuated safely.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat's Kutch on June 15. The cyclone is also expected to affect Pakistan.

"Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, Member Secretary of National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore, and India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra among others.

PM Modi also directed officials to ensure maintenance of all essential services like power, telecommunications, drinking water and health. In case the services are hampered, the PM has asked that they be restored immediately.

The prime minister further said the safety of animals should be ensured and ordered the setting up of 24x7 control rooms.

The IMD informed during the meeting that it was expeted that the Cyclone would cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi and Pakistan's Karachi near the Jakhau Port of Gujarat by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The cyclone is likely to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Heavy rainfall expected Coastal districts of Gujarat are likely to see heavy rainfall. Areas like Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar would experience extremely heavy rainfall while Porbandar, Rojkot, Morbi and Junagarh will see heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, and kept 15 teams on standby, the PMO said.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations, it said.

The Air Force and the Army's engineering task force units are also on standby for deployment, the statement said.

Surveillance aircraft and helicopters have been deployed along the coast, and Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby, it added. Situation in Pakistan Pakistani news outlet Dawn has reported that Karachi's Seaview road has been blocked to traffic to prevent people from going to high seas. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reportedly categorised Cylcone Biparjoy as 'extr­emely severe cyclonic storm'

“In view of the upcoming cyclone, District South police have issued an elaborate security plan to prevent foolhardy visitors from venturing out into the open sea despite a clear ban by the Sindh government," said South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza. He was quoted by Dawn.

“We have set up over 15 checkpoints at Seaview and other roads leading to the beach for public safety,” he added.

Raza also said that emergency control rooms had been set up.

