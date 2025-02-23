India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, almost confirming its berth in the semi-finals.

Advertisment

In other news, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed willingness to step down if it would secure peace for Ukraine, suggesting he could trade his resignation for the country’s NATO membership.

Meanwhile, a flight carrying 12 Indian nationals, who were deported from the US to Panama, landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK Live Score Today | A 'Virat' win for India against Pakistan

The Men in Blue registered a dominating win against Pakistan as Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant century.

Advertisment

Zelensky says willing to give up presidency if it means peace in Ukraine

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, he also emphasised the need for a stronger US role, stating he wanted Donald Trump as a partner rather than just a mediator in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

US deports fourth batch of 12 illegal Indian immigrants via Panama, aircraft lands in Delhi

A flight carrying 12 Indian nationals, who were deported from the US to Panama, landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. This group is the first to be repatriated from Panama, following the US deportation of approximately 299 illegal immigrants.

Watch| Israeli fighter jets fly over Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s funeral, thousands gather in Beirut

A massive crowd gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Russia launched 267 drones on Ukraine: 'Record for a single attack'

The Ukrainian Army claimed on Sunday (Feb 23) that Russia launched "record" 267 drones overnight on Ukraine. The attack happened ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which led to the deadliest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

‘People who have fallen into mentality of slavery’: PM Modi fires back at Maha Kumbh critics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the group of leaders that he said were "mocking religion" and "engaged in dividing people".

‘Pause any responses’: Kash Patel asks FBI employees to ignore Musk’s ‘Justify your job’ directive

Elon Musk's recent directive to federal employees has sparked significant controversy. He demanded that employees “justify their work” from the previous week within 48 hours or face automatic resignation. His move faced an unexpected backlash from within the Trump administration on Sunday in what is seen as an early sign of power struggles to come.

Italian PM Meloni defends PM Modi, slams Left's 'double standards': 'Despite all the mud...'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday defended her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as she slammed the "double standards" of the global political Left. Meloni said that leaders like herself, PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentine President Javier Milei are creating and leading a new global conservative movement.

Former CM Atishi to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, first woman to hold key post

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Sunday (Feb 23).

Indian classics Mother India, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and others to be screened at the Academy Museum

In a first, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will showcase a selection of 12 Indian classic films as part of its special feature called “Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema”. The screening will have a selection of 12 Indian films, including Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Mother India, Manthan, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amar Akbar Anthony, and others.