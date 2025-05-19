India has recorded a small increase in COVID-19 cases, with the Union Health Ministry updating its official data as of 12 May. The country now has 257 active cases. Health officials have urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the COVID-19 situation is “under control” at present.

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, questioned how former first lady Jill Biden had not detected former US President Joe Biden's cancer, suggesting a cover-up of the disease. However, netizens schooled him about the degree Jill Biden had. Meanwhile,. Joe Biden, in a post, has thanked everyone for their support.

Pakistan is facing a serious food crisis, with 11 million people likely to suffer from food insecurity between November 2024 and March 2025, according to the latest report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The crisis is especially severe in 68 rural districts of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were badly affected by floods.

Senior Indian Army officer Major General Kartik C Seshadri revealed on Monday that Pakistan attempted to strike the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and long-range missiles on the night of 7–8 May.

Two months after the hijacking of Jaffar Express, the Baloch Liberation Army has released a 35-minute video of the hijacking documenting its operation and puncturing Pakistan's claim that the attack was indiscriminate and brutal.

Hearing the petition of Turkey-based company Celebi Airport Services over the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance, the Delhi High Court said that "it is better to be safe than sorry."

The US Justice Department has told the Third Circuit Court of Appeals that US Attorney General Pam Bondi has the authority to revoke green cards as she deems fit.

On hearing the news of Operation Sindoor and that it killed a planner of IC-814 hijacking, Anil Sharma, cabin-in-charge of the hijacked IC-814 flight felt something he hadn’t in decades: relief. The news of the operation did more than just offer symbolic closure—it validated the resilience of survivors.



Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday (May 19) dismissed the reports of India pulling out of the upcoming Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup and Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will be given a lifetime achievement award on the fringes of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct charges, has been slapped with a fresh case of sexual harassment recently. While the honour is not part of the main Cannes Film Festival, the honour has not gone down too well with many on the internet.

















