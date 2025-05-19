The US Justice Department has told the Third Circuit Court of Appeals that US Attorney General Pam Bondi has the authority to revoke green cards as she deems fit. During a Third Circuit hearing in Philadelphia, the Trump administration stated that Bondi has full discretion to revoke the permits at any time for any reason, even for legal permanent residents who had lived in the US for decades.

If approved by the court, this decision will jeopardize the security of approximately 12.8 million green card holders in America.

In the hearing, DOJ attorney Lindsay Murphy said that the regulation would be imposed in "exceptional circumstances."

When the court asked what qualifies as "exceptional circumstances," Murphy told the panel that the attorney general has full authority to make that determination. “That’s an extraordinary position for the government to be taking, don’t you think?,” US Circuit Judge Arianna Freeman.

The arguments were made during a hearing of a case of Mohammad Qatanani, the Palestinian-born imam who has lived in New Jersey since 1996. He was granted permanent residency in 2008 but has been accused of being linked to Hamas. The government has appealed against his permanent residency.