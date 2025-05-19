Support poured in for former US President Joe Biden after he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. However, Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, questioned how former first lady Jill Biden had not detected the disease earlier.



“What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another coverup???” Trump Jr asked.

Though he was factually incorrect as he misconstrued Stage 4 as Stage 5 cancer, his post has raised many eyebrows regarding Jill Biden's educational background. Netizens trolled Trump Jr for his post.

Trump Jr was responding to a post by Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of breast cancer prevention company Atossa Therapeutics, who claimed that prostate cancer is "easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts," and that “even, with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metatstatic."

The disease has now spread to his bones, his office announced in a statement on Sunday (May 18). The statement said Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." It further revealed that the former president is struggling with the disease, which appears to be hormone-sensitive.

As per archives of the Presidential Library Jill Biden completed her Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Delaware, followed by pursuing a Master of Education degree from West Chester University and a Master of Arts in English degree from Villanova University. She then earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree in educational leadership from the University of Delaware in 2007. The prefix “Dr” comes from her possessing a professional doctoral degree.



Several prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared messages of support for Biden's health and recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed “deep concerns”.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has thanked everyone for their messages.