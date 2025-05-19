In a crackdown across India, the Punjab police have now arrested two individuals engaged in sharing classified inputs during Operation Sindoor. The two suspects were identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav took to his social media account; he wrote, "Gurdaspur Police thwarts an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information. On 15th May, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, & Jammu and Kashmir - with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI."

"Acting swiftly, the police have arrested both suspects. Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered 3 mobile phones and 8 live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession. Preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala," he added.

Pakistani spy network busted in northern Indian state of Haryana, Police have exposed operatives in Nuh. A case has been registered against three people, including two employees of the Pakistani High Commission.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has also been arrested over similar charges. She had travelled to Pakistan in 2023 and had established contact with high-profile individuals while she was there, Hisar SP Shashank Kumar highlighted in his briefing.

He further mentioned that her devices are being examined and a clear link with the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives' (PIO) is yet to be established.