Operation Sindoor: Under extensive repairs, Pakistan extends Rahim Yar Khan airbase runway closure till June 6

Pakistan has extended the closure of the only runway at its Rahim Yar Khan airbase till June 6. The runway was damaged following the air strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on May 10.

After the Indian airstrike, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, informing that the runway at the Rahim Yar Khan airbase will not be operational for flights for a week. However, according to a new NOTAM, the runway will now be closed till June 6.

The extension of closure suggests that the runway needed extensive repairs following India’s precision strikes, which are taking longer than expected. The latest notice mentioned that the closure was due to work in progress on the runway, but did not mention details. It said that the sole runway of the airbase will not be available for flight operations.

The notice stated, “RWY NOT AVBL FOR FLT OPS DUE WIP.”

Rahim Yar Khan, which is located in Pakistan’s southern province of Punjab, has a dual-purpose airport for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Central Air Command and the Sheikh Zayed International Airport.

Following the airstrike, satellite images released by the Indian Armed Forces revealed the extent of damage caused to the runway. A large and deep crater could be seen in the middle of the Rahim Yar Khan airbase runway, while other images showed damage to a building at the airbase.

The airbase was among the key Pakistani military targets hit by India amid the conflict between the two nations that led to four days of military actions, before India and Pakistan reached an understanding for a ceasefire on May 10.

During a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, “...We stuck Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan bases, sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad...We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more.”