Two months after the hijacking of Jaffar Express, the Baloch Liberation Army has released a 35-minute video of the hijacking documenting its operation and puncturing Pakistan's claim that the attack was indiscriminate and brutal. The video by BLA's media wing Hakkal showed scenes of women, children, and the elderly being safely escorted away from the hijack site, contradicting narratives from Pakistan's military. Jaffar Express was attacked in March this year at Bolan Pass in southwest Balochistan with 451 passengers.

WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The operation was codenamed "Darra-e-Bolan 2.0 and was executed by the BLA's Majeed Brigade, and it lasted for nearly 48 hours. The footage reveals BLA fighters executing what appears to be a coordinated operation onboard the train.

The footage also punctures the Pakistani narrative that the BLA faced heavy losses. The group showcased names, photographs, and farewell messages from the Majeed Brigade, indicating minimal casualties and asserting the strength of their operation.

Delivering a statement in the video, a BLA fighter said, "Our struggle and war has come to a point where we are to take such critical decisions. Our young people are equipped to take such steps, for they are aware that except such decisions there are no other options left. A gun is needed to halt the gun. The sound that comes out of a gunshot may reach a point," he says.

The man echoed the sacrifice and resolve behind the operation, adding: “Baloch young men have taken the decision today to attack the enemy without any hesitation and care about their lives.”



The Pakistan authorities had in March said that they had neutralised all 33 Baloch militants who hijacked the train. The Pakistani administration also said that 31 soldiers and civilians were killed in the attack. However, the BLA claimed that all 214 Pakistani military hostages were killed. The insurgent group, fighting the Pakistani State to gain independence for Balochistan, had demanded the government to release its jailed members as a key demand to release the hostages.