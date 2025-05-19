‘US extradited Tahawwur Rana, Pak should hand over Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi’: Indian envoy

India has stressed that its military operation against terrorism is “paused, not over” and demanded that Pakistan hand over prominent terrorists, like Hafiz Saeed, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, and Sajid Mir, accused of fomenting terror and mindless violence on Indian soil. Speaking to Israel’s i24NEWS, Indian Ambassador to Israel JP Singh categorically said that New Delhi’s new normal would be an offensive counter-terrorism strategy.

“The ceasefire is still holding on but we have made it very clear that Operation Sindoor is paused. It’s not yet over,” Singh said, adding that the fight against terrorism will continue.

The envoy noted that India has now adopted a proactive position. “We have set a new normal, and the new normal is that we will follow an offensive strategy. Wherever terrorists are, we have to kill those terrorists, and we have to destroy their terrorist infrastructure.”



Reacting to the Indus Waters Treaty being put in abeyance, Singh said the agreement was based on two principles: goodwill and friendship. “Over the past so many years, what we have seen — we were allowing water to flow, and what was Pakistan doing? They were allowing terror.”

Singh said the move to suspend the treaty came after growing frustration with Pakistan’s continued backing to cross-border terrorism. “There was a lot of frustration among the people that this cannot go on like this. After this attack, our prime minister said that the blood and water cannot flow together.”

India conveyed to Pakistan that it must stop cross-border terrorism for the treaty to become operational again.



‘Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the Mumbai attacks, and its leaders continue to roam free’

When asked about Pakistan’s assertion that this move is equivalent to an act of war, Singh responded by citing a long list of terror attacks. He recalled the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Uri base camp attack in 2016, Pulwama, and the recent Pahalgam attack.

“Believe me, the root cause is these two groups—Jaish-e-Mohammad, the leader of Jaish Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba, leader Hafiz Saeed,” he said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, Singh said, was behind the Mumbai attacks, and its leaders continue to roam free. “They need to do a very simple thing - when the preamble includes goodwill and friendship, they just need to hand over these terrorists to us.”



He pointed out that the United States had recently extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was involved in the Mumbai attacks. “When the US can hand over these culprits, why can’t Pakistan hand over?” Singh asked. “They have to simply hand over Hafeez Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, and things will be over.”

‘We gave them dossiers after dossiers, what have they done?’



Referring to Pakistan’s offer to investigate the Pahalgam attack, he said India shared detailed evidence many times. “We have given them dossiers after dossiers — we have given them technical inputs. America has shared with them evidence. Everything is there, but what have they done?”

“Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, who was the main planner of Mumbai attack, is still roaming freely. Hafiz Saeed, the head of Lashkar-e-Taiba, planner and executioner of the Mumbai attacks, roaming freely. So we can’t believe them.”



Singh also urged for greater global cooperation to fight terrorism. “On terrorism, not only India and Israel, but all those countries that are facing the brunt of terrorism should join together.”

“Our prime minister has made it very clear—very clear—that we have zero tolerance for terrorism. We are not going to accept this cross-border terrorism.”

India will continue to act against Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and their proxies, he said, and urged countries like Israel to form a global coalition.

“We need to cooperate. We need to form a coalition against this terrorism. And most importantly, against the supporters of these terrorist groups.”