Pakistan is on the verge of being splitted into two countries and Balochistan will be another nation on the global map, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a gathering of BJP workers. He also said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take "100 per cent" revenge from Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack of April 22 that killed 26 people.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire for fourth consecutive night along LoC

Sawant also emphasised on India's secularism as he said unlike Pakistan, India's minority community has been growing since forever.

Also read: 'Our economic stability intolerable for India': Pakistan minister's blame game on Pahalgam attack while his country is on IMF lifesupport

Advertisment

"Muslims stayed back in India after Partition and we have since seen their population increasing. We have no issues with them. We are a secular country. Hindus, Muslims and Christians maintain communal harmony and stay together peacefully in the country," he said.

Also read: Pakistan pharma supplies at risk after trade halt

“Bharat was one country. After it was divided, India and Pakistan were formed. In 1971, Pakistan was divided into two countries, and a new country Bangladesh was born. Again, a new country called Balochistan is likely to be born," he further said.

Advertisment

Also read: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for MP road accident victim families

Balochistan is geographically the largest part of Pakistan and is currenlty at war with Islamabad with Balochs claiming their territory was forcibly annexed in Pakistan's map.

Sawant then slammed the Congres party as he said "Modi is not like them... he won’t tolerate," Sawant said. "The Union govt has already asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country and it will not allow them to enter India till Pakistan stops terrorism."

Also read: 'To check if Modi is lying': Pakistan wants 'Russia, China' to join Pahalgam terror attack probe