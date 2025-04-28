Pakistani interior minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in his latest statement, tried his best to defend his country and to shift the blame for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, but the problem is, he chose to boast about Pakistani economy - which is on IMF lifesupport right now.

Advertisment

Naqvi said that "Pakistan’s economic stability is intolerable for India," The Express Tribune reported. His decision to use Pakistan's economy as a tool to dodge off the accountability came after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that took 26 innocent lives on the Indian soil.

Also read:Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire for fourth consecutive night along LoC

"The world must see how the country that claims to be the largest democracy is using terrorism to achieve its objectives," Naqvi added.

Advertisment

The Pakistani minister went ahead to stoop more and called the terror attack a "drama".

"It is astonishing that an FIR (First Information Report) was registered within ten minutes of the incident. Normally, a crime scene is sealed off for several hours for investigation," the minister said.

The Pakistani minister, like his prime minister, calld out for an investigation into the attack by a "third-party" to check if PM Modi "is lying" or not.

Advertisment

Also read: Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam days after attack, says 'Kashmir is ours, don't cancel vacations'

"We have proposed to India to conduct a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam and Jaffarabad incidents. We are ready to present evidence to a neutral committee," Naqvi said.

The ground reality of Pakistan's economy

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan gears up for potential clash with India

Contrary to Naqvi's fantasy, Pakistan's economy is in as miserable condition as one can think of. In case Naqvi missed it, Pakistan is now world's fourth-largest borrower from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

The country is stuck under $10.4 billion loan, clearly showing Pakistan is everything but an economically stable country.

As per the data till March 2023, Inflation in Pakistan touched 35.37 per cent. This was the highest in nearly 50 years in the country's history.

Pakistan is also going through a crisis as its public debt continues to spiral, with most of its budget being eaten up loan installments.

Hence, there is no “economic miracle” in Pakistan that India would be jealous of. All one can see is a country which is struggling with its debt-ridden economy surviving on international bailouts.

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: China condemns attack but stays silent on Pakistan's involvement