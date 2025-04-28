JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country.
In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the Central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.
Apr 28, 2025 07:58 IST
Watch | Attari border rush: Pakistan nationals return home
Apr 28, 2025 07:56 IST
J&K terror attack live: 'First time in 50 years' Kashmirisis openly chanting slogans against Pakistan: Sufi Council chief
Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, highlighting that "for the first time in 50 years, the people of Kashmir are openly chanting slogans against Pakistan."
He said that for the first time in years, the Kashmiri people have taken to the streets to "protest against Pakistan."
Speaking to ANI, Chishty said, "This terrorist act deeply saddens the people of Kashmir. Their hearts are also heavy with grief. Such heinous acts have caused disruption--people will lose jobs, tourism will be affected, and the terrorists have essentially tried to kick everyone in the stomach, economically. The terrorists are backed by people sitting in Pakistan, but they should realise that for the first time in 50 years, the people of Kashmir are openly chanting slogans against Pakistan. That is a very positive sign. This is the United India; today, the entire country stands together. And we want action against the terrorists sitting in Pakistan."
Apr 28, 2025 07:50 IST
Terror attack in India: Actor Atul Kulkarni says 'This is our Kashmir, our country, and we will come here'
#WATCH | Pahalgam, J&K: On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, Actor Atul Kulkarni says "The incident that took place on 22nd April has made the entire country sad...I read that 90% of bookings have been cancelled here. The message that the terrorists are giving is not to come to Kashmir.… pic.twitter.com/8IR34WTqDe— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
Apr 28, 2025 07:45 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Indian diaspora in France condemns Pahalgam terror attack, warns Pakistan
Members of the Indian diaspora in France gathered in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower here to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities". They expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed, and several others were injured.
The Indian diaspora organised the mass protest on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora highlighted Pakistan's role in terrorism and said that if Pakistan doesn't put an end to terrorism, it will have to "face consequences."
"Pakistan has executed many attacks previously as well; we have seen Pulwama, 26/11, and now the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian diaspora of France has come together today. We don't represent a religion or a political party, we just want to send out a message to Pakistan that everyone in India is full of hatred towards their country. If they don't put an end to terrorism, they will have to face consequences," he added.
Apr 28, 2025 07:38 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Pakistan violates ceasefire again; fourth consecutive unprovoked shooting reported
Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth straight night (on April 27-28), the Indian Army said in a statement.
"During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts," the statement said. Indian troops responded "swiftly and effectively," it added.