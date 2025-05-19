Pakistan faces growing food crisis: 11 million at hunger risk, 2.1 million children malnourished

Pakistan is facing a serious food crisis, with 11 million people likely to suffer from food insecurity between November 2024 and March 2025, according to the latest report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The crisis is especially severe in 68 rural districts of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were badly affected by floods.

The report, Global Report on Food Crises 2025, says that 22% of the population in these areas is expected to face acute food insecurity, with 1.7 million people already in the emergency category.

Although some recovery has been observed since last year, extreme weather continues to damage livelihoods. The analysis covered more people this year, 50.8 million compared to 36.7 million previously, as 25 more districts were included. This wider scope means that a direct comparison with the previous year’s data isn’t possible.

Even so, the peak of food insecurity in 2024 remains unchanged from 2023. From November 2023 to January 2024, 11.8 million people struggled with severe food shortages.

The FAO report also reveals a worrying level of acute malnutrition among children and pregnant or breastfeeding women, particularly in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Between March 2023 and January 2024, 2.1 million children under five were affected by acute malnutrition. Poor diets, both in quality and quantity, worsened during winter when food prices rose, jobs became scarce, and access to markets was limited.

Many women gave birth to underweight babies, with health issues linked to poor nutrition. The situation is further strained by diseases like diarrhoea, respiratory infections, and malaria, which worsen in the colder months.

Heavy monsoon floods in 2022 have left lasting damage. Many communities still lack safe drinking water and proper sanitation, and health services remain out of reach due to blocked roads and poor infrastructure. The report says limited funding has also hurt efforts to provide essential nutrition support.