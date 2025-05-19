A car bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan's Balochistan, killing four people and wounding 20 others, a government official said on Monday (May 19).

The attack happened on Sunday (May 18) in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan, amid rising violence in the region. According to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Riaz, the blast resulted in damage to several shops and the outer walls of a nearby building housing paramilitary forces.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

Shahid Rind, a Balochistan government spokesperson, condemned the bombing. He added that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Balochistan has witnessed a long-running insurgency with a series of attacks staged by separatist groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Pakistan has often accused India of supporting the BLA and the Pakistan Taliban, both of which have intensified attacks in the country in recent months. In March, BLA attacked a train carrying hundreds of passengers. The militants killed 33 people, mostly soldiers.

Earlier this month, the BLA sought India’s support against Pakistan in a rare move. This came amid the heightened tensions between the two countries. India has not responded to BLA.

On Islamabad’s allegations that BLA operates as an Indian proxy, the group responded by saying, “If we receive political, diplomatic and defence support from the world — especially from India — the Baloch nation can eliminate this terrorist state and lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and independent Balochistan.”