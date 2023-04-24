Top 10 world news: India begins evacuating citizens from Sudan, 58 bodies linked to Kenyan cult found & more

India has started 'Operation Kaveri', an evacuation mission to bring back stranded citizens from conflict-torn Sudan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed about the operation in a tweet on Monday. In other news, a total of 58 people have been reported dead till now in the Kenyan starvation cult. Police discovered more fatalities in the cult that practised starvation on Monday, bringing the toll to 58 from the earlier 51.

India begins evacuating citizens from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'





India has started 'Operation Kaveri', an evacuation mission to bring back stranded citizens from conflict-torn Sudan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed about the operation in a tweet on Monday. Jaishankar wrote that over 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan and more are on their way.

Shakahola cult deaths: 58 bodies linked to Kenyan cult found, Ruto vows action





A total of 58 people have been reported dead till now in the Kenyan starvation cult. Police discovered more fatalities in the cult that practised starvation on Monday, bringing the toll to 58 from the earlier 51. Officials have been searching a forest near the coastal town of Malindi for days.

China says it 'respects' ex-Soviet states as sovereign nations amid outrage





China claimed on Monday (April 24) that it respected the "sovereign state status" of all ex-Soviet countries. The remarks came after Ukraine slammed the "absurd" remarks by China’s ambassador to France on ex-Soviet nations, who basically questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet countries.

Credit Suisse faced bank run, depositors withdrew $68 billion ahead of UBS takeover





Credit Suisse, one of the leading banks in Switzerland, faced a significant bank run ahead of its collapse in March 2023, a Reuters report said on Monday. The Swiss bank announced that it experienced a significant outflow of assets totaling 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in the first three months of 2023.

Israel shells target in Syria near Golan Heights: Reports





According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a United Kingdom-based monitor in the region, on Monday (April 24) the Israeli army shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group, Hezbollah, in southern Syria near the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

At least five people injured in suspected car-ramming attack at Jerusalem market; driver 'neutralised'





At least five people were injured after being hit by a car that ran into a crowd in Jerusalem, said the Israeli officials, on Monday (April 24). The media report citing officials also said that the driver who is suspected of carrying out the car-ramming attack has been "neutralised".

Sudan unrest LIVE | UN head of mission in Sudan to stay in country despite fighting





Amid the ongoing fighting in Sudan as most countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens. The United Nations, on Monday, said their head of mission Volker Perthes will remain in Khartoum. Around 700 UN staff, aid workers, diplomats and their families had reached Port Sudan for evacuation, said the UN, in a statement.

Three months into 2023, China approves record coal burning plants despite pledge to reduce emissions





Despite its pledge to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, China as per Greenland has this year approved a major surge in coal power. The jump in approval of coal-powered power plants has sparked concerns that China, which happens to be the world's second-largest economy and also globally the biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, will backtrack on its climate goals.

As China steps up threats, Australia unveils biggest defence reform since World War II





In response to China's growing military prowess, Australia on Monday unveiled a strategic review of its defence forces, the biggest since World War II, which will further enhance its long-range strike capabilities.



Fresh attack in Burkina Faso leaves 60 civilians dead





A local prosecutor in Burkina Faso, Lamine Kabore, said Sunday that people wearing the uniforms of the Burkinabe armed forces killed around 60 civilians on Friday. An investigation into the killings has been launched, he said. The attack was reported from the village of Karma in Yatenga province in the borderlands near Mali.