Sudan unrest LIVE | India begins Operation Kaveri to bring back citizens from Sudan

China said on Monday that it has started evacuating its citizens out of Sudan as violence between rival military factions continues unabated. The unrest in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis and killed 420 people till now. Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is working with embassies of neighbouring countries to coordinate the operation and that the first batch of its citizens have been evacuated.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Sudan once again remind Chinese citizens to pay close attention to the notices issued by the embassy, to report personal information in a timely manner, and to keep in constant communication," said Mao.