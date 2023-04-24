Sudan unrest LIVE | India begins Operation Kaveri to bring back citizens from Sudan
Story highlights
Several countries continue to evacuate their citizens from Sudan where violence and unrest refuse to die down. After the United States, the United Kingdom and France, China started evacuating its citizens from Sudan on Monday. Violence between rival military factions has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Sudan and killed 420 people. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is working with embassies of neighbouring countries to coordinate the operation and that the first batch of its citizens has been evacuated. France is continuing to evacuate more people from Sudan, including some Indians. It has airlifted at least 388 people till now, including Asian and European citizens.
Several countries continue to evacuate their citizens from Sudan where violence and unrest refuse to die down. After the United States, the United Kingdom and France, China started evacuating its citizens from Sudan on Monday. Violence between rival military factions has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Sudan and killed 420 people. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is working with embassies of neighbouring countries to coordinate the operation and that the first batch of its citizens has been evacuated. France is continuing to evacuate more people from Sudan, including some Indians. It has airlifted at least 388 people till now, including Asian and European citizens.
For the evacuation of its citizens, India had already positioned two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in violence-hit Sudan. The government had said on Friday that it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.
France is closing its embassy in Sudan, the foreign affairs ministry said Monday. The ministry said that the French mission in Khartoum will be shut "until further notice" due to the clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. It added that the embassy will no longer serve as a rallying point for foreigners trying to leave Sudan.
Seventy-two people evacuated from Sudan landed in Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base near Madrid on Monday after being ferried in a Spanish military plane. Of the 72 rescued, 34 were Spanish nationals including diplomatic personnel. Citizens of other EU and Latin American countries were also in the plane, the Spanish Foreign Minister said. Around 200 members of Spanish Armed Forces took part in the operation, the Defence Ministry said.
India has started Operation Kaveri to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023
About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.
Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.
Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ
France says closing Sudan embassy until further notice
China said on Monday that it has started evacuating its citizens out of Sudan as violence between rival military factions continues unabated. The unrest in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis and killed 420 people till now. Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is working with embassies of neighbouring countries to coordinate the operation and that the first batch of its citizens have been evacuated.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Sudan once again remind Chinese citizens to pay close attention to the notices issued by the embassy, to report personal information in a timely manner, and to keep in constant communication," said Mao.