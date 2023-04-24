At least five people injured in suspected car-ramming attack at Jerusalem market; driver 'neutralised'

At least five people were injured after being hit by a car that ran into a crowd in Jerusalem, said the Israeli officials, on Monday (April 24). The media report citing officials also said that the driver who is suspected of carrying out the car-ramming attack has been "neutralised". The police have also said that dozens of personnel are present on the scene and are investigating the incident. The Israeli medics later raised the injury toll to five in the suspected car-ramming attack near Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market. According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service one victim, in his 70s was in serious condition.

The five injured are being taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem, reported the Times of Israel. In an update, the Israeli ambulance service said that one woman injured is in "moderate condition with injuries" while three men are in "mild condition".

Meanwhile, the Israeli police have not given an update on the identity of the suspect or their condition.



Israeli PM reacts to the incident

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing a ceremony to open Memorial Day events as Israel commemorates those who lost their lives to war and terror called the suspected attack "another attempt to murder Israeli citizens."

He added, that the incident "reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel were acquired through many tribulations."

This is a developing story...More to follow

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.