Israel shells target in Syria near Golan Heights: Reports

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a United Kingdom-based monitor in the region, on Monday (April 24) the Israeli army shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group, Hezbollah, in southern Syria near the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian health ministry official said Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a West Bank raid, in what the Israeli army has described as a “counterterrorism” operation.

Israel bombs targets in Syria

The SOHR said that the Israeli forces bombed a target supposedly belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in southern Syria near Golan Heights. The location is said to be on the outskirts of Quneitra where fighters from the Syrian Resistance to Liberate the Golan are located. However, the group did not report any casualties.

Citing Syrian media reports, the Israeli media said that the bombardment took place early Monday morning after which the Israel Defense Forces reportedly dropped threatening pamphlets in the area. The flyers supposedly warned Syrian soldiers to stop cooperating with Hezbollah.

According to an opposition-affiliated journalist, as per Times of Israel, flyers were dropped in the area, in which the military appeared to take responsibility for the overnight strike. However, the IDF is yet to comment on the matter but it does not typically, publicly acknowledge carrying out strikes in Syria.

“We are closely watching and aware of the ongoing intelligence cooperation with Hezbollah within the Syrian army’s positions in the region, including near the Israeli border. Your cooperation with Hezbollah has…brought you more harm than benefit. Cooperation with Hezbollah leads to harm!” the flyer read, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Another bombardment was said to have taken place nearly a week ago, reported the SOHR. Additionally, earlier this month, Israel’s military hit targets in southern Syria in retaliation after six rockets were launched from Syrian territory toward the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank

The Palestinian health ministry official said that a 20-year-old, Suleiman Ayash was “killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets, in Aqabat Jaber camp,” near Jericho, reported news agency AFP. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has said that the soldiers had shot at suspected militants who fled arrest.

In a statement, Israel said, “During the activity, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified.” However, they did not disclose why the two Palestinians were targeted. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an advocacy group, Israeli forces carried out 30 arrests in the West Bank overnight and early on Monday.

Jericho governor Jihad Abu al-Assal told AFP that Ayash’s body was being held by the Israeli military. A report by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted the governor of Jericho as saying that a man was fatally shot and three others wounded by the troops.

(With inputs from agencies)





