Top 10 world news: Imran Khan in trouble, China's Covid woes continues and more

Amid discussions on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government in Parliament, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan(MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called for Pakistan's prime minister's resignation.

No-confidence vote: MQM-P breaks alliance with PTI; Bilawal attacks PM Imran

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was present at the press conference welcomed the MQM-P leader's decision even as reports claimed Pakistan Army chief Bajwa and DG ISPR met PM Imran Khan on Wednesday. MQM-P had earlier ratified the agreement with the opposition.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv objects to Nepal issuing climbing permits to Russians, wants them to be banned

Ukraine has voiced its disapproval after Nepal issued climbing permit for Mt. Everest to nine Russians. The embattled country wants the Himalayan country to ban the Russian mountaineers in the wake of invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine conflict: UN appoints human rights experts to investigate alleged war crimes

The independent panel will be led by Erik Mose of Norway and it will investigate alleged human rights abuses and also violations of international humanitarian law "in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," a statement said.

Covid outbreak: Amidst growing discontent, rap song on food shortage attempts to 'cheer up' Chinese

The surge in the number of infections, highest in the last two years when the country first reported the virus, is being driven by the Omicron variant and its sub-variant, BA.2. According to the National Health Commission, China has logged more than 70,000 domestic COVID-19 cases in March, the highest since 2020.

Ukraine war: Germany sounds 'early warning' over Russian gas supply

Amid sanctions on Russia, Germany sounded an "early warning" over gas supply signalling there could be a possible disruption due gas inflow from Putin's regime. Germany's move comes as Russia announced it will not immediately require its natural gas buyers to pay in rubles after earlier announcing it will accept payments in its national currency.

This country became the first in the world to give legal rights to wild animals

At a time when some countries show total disregard for human rights, Ecuador has gone a step further by expanding the legal rights to cover wild animals, making the South American first in the world to introduce such a concept.

Russian shelling in Ukraine continues despite peace talks

A day after talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials said Russian airstrikes hit a Red Cross building in Mariupol even has thousands of people remained trapped in the city with food, water and electricity running low.

World Bank suspends projects in Afghanistan after Taliban prohibit girls from school

The World Bank has suspended four projects worth $600 million in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban barring girls from attending high school. The projects aimed at improving education, health and agriculture, among others. They were to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was frozen.

The Academy reveals Will Smith-Chris Rock incident will 'take few weeks' of investigation

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a letter about the incident that took place on Oscars 2022 stage when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. This happened when Chris made a joke on Will Smith’s wife’s hairstyle and the actor couldn’t take it sitting down. He went on the stage and slapped the comedian.

Israel Police on high alert after 5 killed in Tel Aviv shooting

Five people were killed when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on passers-by and vehicles outside Tel Aviv, Israel, in the third shooting or knife incident in a week, forcing authorities to elevate the national alert level to "the maximum conceivable."