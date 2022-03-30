Ukraine war: Germany sounds 'early warning' over Russian gas supply

Amid sanctions on Russia, Germany sounded an "early warning" over gas supply signalling there could be a possible disruption due gas inflow from Putin's regime.

Germany's move comes as Russia announced it will not immediately require its natural gas buyers to pay in rubles after earlier announcing it will accept payments in its national currency.

Reports claim the central bank and Russia's Gazprom are expected to present the Russian president with a system to conduct business in rubles.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said payment in Roubles needs to be "explored" even German regulators said the early warning was meant to avoid a deterioration of gas supply.

The German minister warned of "high prices or certain restrictions" amid the gas supply warning.

The Biden administration had earlier banned the import of Russian oil and gas among other measures. The EU has however retained delivery of gas supplies. The EU reportedly received 40 per cent of its gas supplies from Russia last year.

Russia had insisted that payment should be made in rubles however the move was rejected by G7 ministers.

After talks between Russia and Ukraine, Europe's major stock markets jumped higher and the rouble soared by 10 per cent against the dollar and over one per cent versus the Euro.

