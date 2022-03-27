History of urban warfare & why Russia will find it difficult to conquer Kyiv

Stalingrad-like siege again?

In antiquity and the Middle Ages, armies would lay siege to cities but fighting usually took place at their fortifications and populations were often starved into submission.

After this, battles were conducted in open spaces between armies, rather than in inhabited areas.

The mother of such battles was the fight for the Russian city of Stalingrad (now Volgograd) in 1942-43 between Soviet and Nazi forces, which left an estimated two million people dead.

Many Ukrainians have signed up to territorial defence units and are preparing to join the fight. Every house, every street, every check point will resist, until death if necessary," the mayor of Kyiv, former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Instagram.

