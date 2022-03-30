No-confidence vote: MQM-P breaks alliance with PTI; Bilawal attacks PM Imran

Amid discussions on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government in Parliament, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan(MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called for Pakistan's prime minister's resignation.

MQM joined the rising number of the Pakistan opposition parties as Siddiqui said: "We have joined you (the opposition) on this journey." MQM-P was an ally of PM Imran's PTI-led coalition government.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was present at the press conference welcomed the MQM-P leader's decision even as reports claimed Pakistan Army chief Bajwa and DG ISPR met PM Imran Khan on Wednesday. MQM-P had earlier ratified the agreement with the opposition.

"PM has no option. Let's keep the Parliament session tomorrow and settle the issue and begin the process of Pakistan's progress," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif as a possible PM candidate during his address which was attended by prominent opposition leaders including PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl(JUIF) among others.

BNP leader Akhtar Mengal who was present at the press conference took a dig at the cricketer-turned-prime minister saying: "I had said that Imran khan will be a hit wicket. You may have experience in the field of sports. But we have more experience in politics."

Mengal said the Pakistan prime minister should resign while dismissing the conspiracy theory angle put forth by the government.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator in a tweet said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation has been postponed today.

