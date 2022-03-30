Pakistan PM Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dealt another setback when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), a significant coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

The unified opposition and the MQM have achieved a deal, according to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who tweeted early Wednesday morning.

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022 ×

Following a late-night development ahead of Imran Khan's no-confidence motion on March 31, the PTI government lost its majority in the lower house of parliament.

After the ruling coalition partner MQM-P opted to break away from the Imran Khan-led government, the unified opposition now has 177 MNAs in the national assembly.



Watch | Pakistan Power tussle: PM Imran Khan claims 'foreign conspiracy'

(With inputs from agencies)