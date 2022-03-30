Ukraine conflict: UN appoints human rights experts to investigate alleged war crimes

United Nations on Wednesday named three human rights experts who will probe possible war crimes in Ukraine. Russia faces accusations of indiscriminate bombardment of civillians in Ukraine.

The independent panel will be led by Erik Mose of Norway and it will investigate alleged human rights abuses and also violations of international humanitarian law "in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," a statement said.

Ukraine and the West have been alleging that Russian armed forces killed civillians by shelling and besieging cities, most notably Mariupol, the southern port. These allegations have been denied by Russia.

On the other side, video has been circulating on social media purporting to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers. Kyiv has said the images look fake but that it will punish perpetrators if found to be true.

The UN Human Rights Council has created the commission of inquiry for one year at the request of Ukraine and allies including the European Union, Britain and the United States.

Russia, which continues to call the invasion a 'special operation' to 'denazify' Ukraine, has opposed the probe

The United Nations also has fact-finding inquiries for war crimes in Syria, Myanmar and other conflicts. Their reports have been used to build cases for potential prosecutions.

Under the resolution on Ukraine adopted by the 47-member Geneva forum, the panel will interview witnesses and collect forensic material for any future legal proceedings.

It is to report initial findings in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

