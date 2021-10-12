Top 10 World News: IMF lowers China's growth forecast, PM Modi addresses G20, more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered China's growth forecast this year. "Large-scale disorderly corporate debt defaults or restructuring" has been cited as the reason behind this. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed G20 nations on Tuesday. He stressed the need for not letting Afghanistan become a haven for terrorists. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

IMF cuts China's growth forecast amid 'disorderly corporate debt defaults'

In April, the IMF had pegged China's growth this year at 8.4 per cent. The international fund also lowered China's growth for next year to 5.6 per cent.

Need to ensure Afghan territory does not become source of terrorism: PM Modi at G20 summit on Afghanistan



PM Modi told the G20 summit on Afghanistan that there should be an "inclusive administration" in the country

COVID-19: Covaxin gets emergency use nod for children aged 2-18 years



In May this year, drugs controller general of India Dr VG Somani permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of its Covid vaccine on 525 child volunteers.

China rejects WHO calls for inspection of bat caves, animal farms: Report



Till now, China has been vehemently denying that coronavirus originated from the country and has been resisting international calls for a thorough investigation. A WHO team was earlier carried out observations inside China but there were many restrictions on the members' movement within the country.

Kristalina Georgieva to remain IMF chief, gets support from board



Fingers were raised at IMF chief Georgieva after a previous report that said that she had manipulated data in favour of China when she was at the World Bank. IMF board on Monday expressed it confidence in her

Not storm in a teacup: Korea, Japan fight over 'islands' in curry



The islands are claimed by Japan and the Koreas. They are currently administered by South Korea. A simple curry served in a Japanese restaurant has brought the topic to the fore again.

Japan's ruling party unveils manifesto with focus on coronavirus, defence



The manifesto highlighted coronavirus measures including supplying oral antiviral medication this year, as well as Kishida's vision of realising a "new capitalism" that focuses on economic growth and redistribution of wealth

Filled with oppression, can China ever learn to live in peace?



China has been allegedly intimidating numerous countries for several years. The increasingly aggressive country has been flexing its muscles in every direction. Will the nation ever learn the importance of peace

Parents 'request' school to beat daughter who allegedly had alcohol



Netizens are moved and surprised as to how parents can request flogging of their daughter suspecting her to have drunk alcohol. The incident has taken place in an Islamic school in Nigeria

Couple uses real tiger in gender reveal party, receives flak



The gender of the baby the couple is expecting is indicated when the tiger bursts one of balloons being dangled few metres above him. The video has been posted on Instagram