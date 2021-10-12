Need to ensure Afghan territory does not become source of terrorism: PM Modi at G20 summit on Afghanistan

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating at the virtual G20 summit on Afghanistan called for urgent humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens.

Participated in the G20 Summit on Afghanistan. Stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism.



India's prime minister also asserted that Afghanistan's territory should not become "the source of radicalisation and terrorism".

"Need to ensure Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally," India's prime minister said.

"A unified international response based on UNSC Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan," PM Modi told the G20 summit.

PM Modi also called for an "inclusive administration" in Afghanistan. The PMO informed the Indian prime minister emphasised on the need to enhance joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

The meeting was convened by Italy which currently holds the G20 presidency. It was chaired by Italian PM Mario Draghi

