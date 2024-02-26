Top 10 world news: Hungary ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72, and more

Hungarian parliament, on Monday (Feb 26) ratified Sweden's NATO bid, clearing the final obstacle for the expansion of the military alliance spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In other news, legendary singer and veteran ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas, passed away on Monday (Feb 26) after a prolonged illness.

Hungary's parliament on Monday ratified Sweden's NATO bid, clearing the final obstacle for the expansion of the military alliance spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as the chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, according to an exchange filing, on Monday (Feb 26).

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas is no more. The veteran ghazal singer passed away on Monday (Feb 26) after a prolonged illness. He was 72 years old.

A member of the United States Air Force who immolated himself outside the Israeli embassy in Washington has died, American media reported on Monday (Feb 26). The man was transported to a nearby local hospital by DC Fire and EMS after the fire was put out by the United States Secret Service (USSS).

A close ally of Alexei Navalny said on Monday (Feb 26) that the Russian opposition politician was close to being freed in a prisoner swap at the time of his death.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (Feb 26) met with the family of a two-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. Local police said on Sunday that the incident took place in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

Authorities in Mauritius, on Sunday (Feb 25) stopped ‘Norwegian Dawn,’ a ship belonging to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from docking at its port over fears of a potential cholera outbreak on board.

Danish police, on Monday (Feb 26) said that they are closing the investigation into the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany. This comes weeks after Swedish prosecutors also dropped the probe.

A day after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief in the Indian state of Haryana, Nafe Singh Rathee and his party worker were killed in an ambush, CCTV camera footage, procured on Monday (Feb 26) showed the movement of the alleged killers just before they targeted the politician.