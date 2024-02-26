Hungary's parliament ratifies Sweden's NATO bid
Story highlights
Parliament approved the bid with 188 votes for and six votes against the Nordic nation's accession.
Hungary's parliament on Monday (Feb 26) ratified Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The parliament has cleared the final obstacle for an enlargement of the military alliance spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The bid was approved by the Parliament with 188 votes for and six votes against the Nordic nation's accession.
In response, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, said that it was a "historic day".
In a statement to X, Kristersson said: "Today is a historic day. The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favour of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security."
