India: First video of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee’s suspected killers surfaces

A day after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief in the Indian state of Haryana, Nafe Singh Rathee and his party worker were killed in an ambush, CCTV camera footage, procured on Monday (Feb 26) showed the movement of the alleged killers just before they targeted the politician. Meanwhile, the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that a CBI probe will be conducted into the murder.

CCTV footage shows alleged assailants

A purported CCTV footage showing the movement of the assailants just before they targeted the INDL chief has surfaced a day after the attack. Rathee along with an INLD worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Shooters of Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathi captured on CCtV. This is from moment before his SUV was ambushed by gunmen. pic.twitter.com/lMkaajAguN — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharx) February 26, 2024 × The two-time former MLA and a party worker were travelling when assailants came in a car and sprayed their SUV with bullets, as per a senior member of his party. Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack, reported news agency PTI.

‘Sparing your life’

At the time of the gruesome incident, Rathee was accompanied by his nephew Rajesh, according to media reports. Rajesh was reportedly sitting in the front seat of the car when Rathee was shot, while the killer was said to have been sitting in the rear seat.

The assailants, according to media reports, told his nephew that they were “sparing his life” so he could return home and inform everyone about the attack.

As of Monday, the police did not have any definitive leads but are reportedly reviewing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas in a bid to identify the shooters.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against four people – Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, said Haryana Police officials, earlier on Monday.

“We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle,” said Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh.

He added, “We have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. Investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence.”

CBI probe to be conducted

On Monday, the Haryana home minister said that a CBI probe will be conducted into the murder of the INLD chief.

This comes after many in the opposition parties, including senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of neglecting to provide sufficient security to Rathee despite knowing the threat to his life.

Chautala, on Monday, also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Vij.

“The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security,” said the senior INLD leader.

“If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Vij said in the Haryana Assembly on Monday.

He also noted that saying that the entire law and order machinery of the state has collapsed is incorrect.