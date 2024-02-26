Who is Nitasha Kaul, London-based academic claiming 'orders from Delhi' prevented her from entering India

London-based academic and author Nitasha Kaul, who once described New Delhi's administration of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as "occupation" in a 2019 US Congress hearing, claimed that she was denied entry into India on Sunday (Feb 25).

Kaul, who was born in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and traces her roots to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, said that she was sent back to London from the Bengaluru airport based on "orders from Delhi".

Nitasha Kaul claimed that she was denied entry because of her opinions on "democratic and constitutional values".

Kaul, a professor at the University of Westminster, was invited to participate as a delegate in the two-day conference named 'Constitution and National Unity Convention' on Feb 24 and Feb 25 in Bengaluru, the capital of the Congress-ruled southern state of Karnataka.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Kaul claimed, "I was given no reason by immigration except 'we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi'… I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter."

"I am a globally respected academic and public intellectual, passionate about liberal democratic values. I care for gender equity, challenging misogyny, sustainability, civil & political liberties, rule of law. I am not anti-Indian, I am anti-authoritarian & pro-democracy," Kaul further wrote.

Nitasha Kaul's credentials

Nitasha Kaul is a professor of Politics, International Relations, and Critical Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Westminster in London. She is also the director of School of Social Sciences' Centre for the Study of Democracy (CSD) at the university.

Kaul attended the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce and UK's University of Hull.

Her debut novel 'Residue' was shortlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize Shortlist Award 2009.

Nitasha Kaul also served as a Visiting Research Fellow at CSD between 2007 and 2015, as a Fellow at the Centre for Bhutan Studies (CBS) from February to May 2011, and as an Honorary Fellow with the Department of Politics at the University of Bristol in November 2008.