Nord Stream sabotage: Denmark closes probe into ‘intentional’ blasts

Danish police, on Monday (Feb 26) said that they are closing the investigation into the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany. This comes weeks after Swedish prosecutors also dropped the probe and said they would hand over the evidence uncovered to the German investigators.

Blasts were ‘intentional’: Denmark

Months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the multi-billion dollar Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which transport gas under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts that occurred in the Swedish and Danish economic zones.

The investigation by the Danish police concluded that the blasts were “intentional” but said there is no “necessary basis” for pursuing a criminal case in Denmark.

“Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional,” said the Copenhagen police, in a statement. It added, “At the same time, it is also assessed that there is not the necessary basis for pursuing a criminal case in Denmark.”

The investigation, carried out by Denmark’s intelligence service PET and the Copenhagen police, had been “complicated and extensive”, said the statement. However, it added that it was not in a position to “provide further comments” in the case.

In September 2022, leaks were discovered in three of the four gas lines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. The seismic institutes had recorded two large underwater explosions just before the leaks which released vast amounts of methane into the water and air.

‘Close to absurd’: Russia reacts

The decision by the police in Copenhagen immediately drew criticism from Russia. “The situation is close to absurd. On the one hand, they recognise that a deliberate sabotage took place, but on the other hand they are not moving forward,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Russia has blamed the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine for the blasts, which cut off Russian gas supply to its lucrative European market. However, the countries have denied responsibility.

Meanwhile, some Western officials have said Russian naval vessels were in the area at the time of the blasts.

Sweden closes investigation; Germany to continue

Swedish prosecutors, on Wednesday (Feb 7) said that they have dropped their investigation into the case.

“The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The Danish police had previously confirmed that the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators confirmed traces of explosives on the site showing that sabotage had taken place.

Swedish prosecutors concluded that nothing had emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack which took place “in international waters” and therefore their “jurisdiction does not apply.”

Meanwhile, the German government is still “very interested” in getting to the bottom of the reported sabotage, a spokesperson said in Berlin on Monday and will continue to investigate the incident.