Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets family of two-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (Feb 26) met with the family of a two-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. Local police said on Sunday that the incident took place in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

Kejriwal took to his official X handle and informed that New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials have been directed to solve the problem of stray dogs immediately.

In a post written by the CM in Hindi, which when loosely translated to English read, "A two-year-old girl was killed in an attack by some stray dogs in Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly constituency on Saturday."

"Today I met the family members of the deceased girl. Stray dogs roaming freely in residential areas is a very serious matter," he added.

Local reports stated that the incident occurred around 6:00 pm (IST) on Saturday when the child was sitting outside her home.

She was attacked by four to five dogs and was dragged for several metres. She was reportedly mauled to death.

"A police team and forensic experts were sent to the spot after we received information about the incident. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. Further investigation has begun," said an official, according to news agency PTI.

Police handed over the body to the family after an autopsy and have launched a probe into the tragic incident.

The girl's family claim that some people feed stray dogs near the locality and demanded strict action against them.

Ravi, the victim's uncle, said, "Around 6 pm, four to five stray dogs suddenly attacked our child, dragged her for 100-150 metres and mauled her."

Ravi also claimed that the same pack of stray dogs have earlier attacked children playing outside their homes.

Meanwhile, a senior NDMC official told news agency PTI that a team of veterinarians visited the spot and found that the dogs in the area were vaccinated and sterilised. The officials further added that a police inquiry is needed.

Dog attacks in Delhi

The alleged incident is not the first in Delhi. The Indian capital has seen a string of dog attacks in Delhi since the turn of the year.

On January 29, a seven-year-old girl sustained more than 15 injuries after allegedly being attacked by her neighbour's American Bully while playing outside with her pals in sector-25 of Rohini.

Another incident occurred on January 22, when a two-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a pet dog in Vishwas Nagar, northeast Delhi.