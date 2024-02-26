Alexei Navalny was supposed to be ‘released’ in prisoner swap, his ally claims

A close ally of Alexei Navalny said on Monday (Feb 26) that the Russian opposition politician was close to being freed in a prisoner swap at the time of his death.

Navalny's family and supporters again claimed that President Vladimir Putin had him killed. The 47-year-old Kremlin critic died on February 16 in an Arctic prison.

He spent more than three years behind bars and his death led to outrage and condemnation from Western leaders and his supporters.

Navalny's ally Maria Pevchikh said while speaking on YouTube that Putin "was offered to exchange FSB officer and killer Vadim Krasikov, who is serving time for murder in Berlin, for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny".

"Alexei Navalny could be sitting in this seat right now, right today. That's not a figure of speech, it could and should have happened," Pevchikh added.

"I have received confirmation that negotiations were underway and were at the final stage" after two years of talks between Moscow, Washington and Berlin, she said, further adding that "Navalny was supposed to be released in the coming days".

Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison in Germany after being found guilty of the murder of an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident in Berlin in 2019.

In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin hinted this month that he wanted Krasikov, whom he portrayed as a patriot, returned.

A Russian source with knowledge of the discussions told the news agency Reuters separately that the prisoner exchange had been meant to take place in the middle of February and that both Navalny and his wife had agreed to it. The source also said Abramovich had been involved in the talks.

"Initially, the plan envisaged an exchange only involving Gershkovich, and Abramovich had discussed it with Putin. The only person Putin was ready to swap him for was Krasikov. But the Germans were categorically against it, because it was an American problem. When Navalny appeared within this plan, the Germans finally agreed," the source said.

"Everything was finally confirmed when (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz went to the States (he held White House talks on Feb. 9). The details of when and where all this would happen were already being discussed," it added.

Ukraine's top spy chief says Navalny died due to blood clot

Chief of Ukraine’s intelligence Kyrylo Budanov claimed on Sunday (Feb 25) that Navalny died due to a blood clot.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a panel discussion devoted to the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Budanov said Navalny's death was due to natural causes and "it was more or less confirmed information".