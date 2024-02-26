Russia claims its troops have advanced to better positions in Ukraine's Avdiivka and Donetsk

Russia on Sunday announced that its forces had taken up more advantageous positions near Ukraine's Avdiivka and Donetsk. This comes as the Ukraine-Russia war completed two years and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to push further into Ukraine.

Better positions

A Russian defence military report said that its troops had pushed back Ukrainian forces near Klishchiivka, Dyliivka and Kurdiumivka, villages south of Bakhmut.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern grouping of troops improved the situation along the front line and defeated formations of the 22nd, 28th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka, Dyliivka and Kurdiumivka."

It also said that the nation's troops had taken better positions near Avdiivka.

"In the Avdiivka direction, units of the Centre group of forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, and also defeated manpower and equipment of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 107th Air Defence Brigade."

As per the ministry, the Russian forces had repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks in the area. In the process, 77 of Kyiv's drones were destroyed, it added.

Ukraine's report

Ukraine, on the other hand, made no mention of Russian gains in the Donetsk region in its report. However, it noted clashes around Avdiivka, which was reportedly captured by Russian forces last week.

In its evening report, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that the embattled nation's forces had repelled 18 attacks near Avdiivka. A Reuters report also said that five Russian attacks had been beaten back near Bakhmut, referring to Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and other localities.

Just last Tuesday, Putin said Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success after the fall of Avdiivka — Moscow's biggest gain in recent days — where he said Ukrainian troops had fled in chaos.