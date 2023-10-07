Top 10 world news: Hamas launches attack on Israel, Russian shelling kills 2 in Ukrainian village, & more

Hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7), prompting sirens to wail across Israel's southern and central regions. This highlights escalating tensions in the region and is a cause for concern. In other news, local officials in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said two people were killed on Saturday (Oct 7) in a village after shelling by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the governor of Russia’s border Belgorod region, said that one civilian had been killed in the village of Urazovo as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

Following Hamas' declaration of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood aimed at Israel, the Gaza Strip witnessed Israeli airstrikes. The besieged enclave reported launching thousands of rockets towards Israel, resulting in multiple casualties. Israeli military radio also disclosed that Palestinian fighters from Gaza had breached Israel's borders.

Palestinian militants have started a “war” on Israel, said the country’s defence minister after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7). This has led several, mostly Western countries, to condemn the attack by Hamas’ armed wing which said that it launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Local officials in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said two people were killed on Saturday (Oct 7) in a village after shelling by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the governor of Russia’s border Belgorod region, said that one civilian had been killed in the village of Urazovo as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

A flurry of Cricket World Cup records went down the drain as South Africa posted 428 for five – the highest team total in the tournament’s history. Alongside this, Aiden Markram also recorded the fastest hundred by a batter in just 49 balls in CWC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday (Oct 7), said the country was 'at war' and swore fierce counterattack after ordering an extensive mobilisation of the army reserve. He further warned that the enemy will have to "pay a price the type of which it has never known" for their actions.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan, on Saturday (Oct 7), claiming lives of a least 14 people and wounding 78, said an official, predicting the toll could rise amid reports of people buried under collapsed buildings.

The Indian Embassy on Saturday (Oct 7) issued an advisory asking all its nationals to “remain vigilant” and “observe safety protocols” after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel creating a war-like situation.

In a diplomatic tit-for-tat move, the United States announced on Friday (Oct 6), that it had expelled two Russian embassy officials from the country. This move came in direct response to Russia's prior expulsion of two US diplomats from the American embassy in Moscow. The decision to expel Russian embassy officials is part of a broader pattern of diplomatic tension and strained relations between the two countries against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India's central security agency has received an email threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad besides the sender demanding Rs 500 crore and the release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said reports quoting NIA officials.