Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory for citizens after Hamas launches surprise attack

The Indian Embassy on Saturday (Oct 7) issued an advisory asking all its nationals to “remain vigilant” and “observe safety protocols” after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel creating a war-like situation.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy said in its advisory.

The advisory also provided relevant contact information and URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures in case of emergency.

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, primarily caregivers employed by Israeli elders, diamond traders, IT professionals and students, as per the details mentioned on the website of the Indian Embassy.

We stand in solidarity with Israel, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing solidarity with Israel, said that India's thoughts and prayers were with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X.

Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India said that the "situation is not normal" but "Israel will prevail".

He also appreciated the support of the people of India, saying "We stand firm in the face of terrorism."

Hamas' armed wing reported that it had launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

The group expressed its intent to halt what it referred to as Israel's unaccountable actions.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

It stated, "We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and within the initial 20-minute strike, we fired more than 5,000 rockets."

Israel's army said its forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations near the Strip. It dubbed its operation "Swords of Iron".

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the militants conducted a combined raid "which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground."

