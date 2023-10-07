At least two people killed in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia after Russian shelling, say officials

Local officials in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said two people were killed on Saturday (Oct 7) in a village after shelling by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the governor of Russia’s border Belgorod region, said that one civilian had been killed in the village of Urazovo as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

In a separate attack, a party official in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in the Ukrainian Kherson region was killed by a car bomb, said the provincial governor.

Russian shelling kills two in Zaporizhzhia

Local officials in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, said that two people were killed after Russian forces shelled the area, according to a report by Reuters.

They also reported the destruction and damage of at least 10 houses, in the village which is 25 kilometres away from the Russian-controlled left bank of the Dnipro River.

A local resident also told the news agency that this was the first time that the village was shelled with artillery.

What happened in Belgorod?

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that a civilian was killed in the village of Urazovo, near the Ukrainian border following shelling by Ukrainian forces.

This comes after he had earlier said that Russian air defence systems downed three Ukrainian missiles over the region.

The Russian region which borders Ukraine has recently reported a rise in attacks becoming an almost daily occurrence in the last few months since Kyiv began its counteroffensive against Moscow.

Official killed by car bomb in Russian-held town

A party official, identified as Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the town branch of Russia’s governing United Russia party, died in hospital, provincial governor Vladimir Saldo said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson. Saldo said that it had been a “terrorist attack,” which means indirectly blaming Kyiv for it. Ukraine is yet to respond to the attack or the allegation.

This comes months after Russia claimed to have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to kill Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of annexed Crimea and arrested an agent before he could blow up the Russian official’s car.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

