Ukraine develops 'invisibility cloaks' for its snipers. Here's how they work

The Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 590th day. Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has reportedly developed "invisibility cloaks" that will help hide the war-torn nation's snipers from Russian military thermal imagery cameras.

Invisibility cloaks: How will they work?

The coats called 'Brave 1', as per Mirror UK, will soak up heat, which means that the Russian thermal cameras will be unable to detect Ukrainian soldiers. Reportedly, these coats are also waterproof and lightweight.

As per the report, the newly supplied coats have been tested by the Ukraine special forces.

Also read | Traces of grenade discovered in remains of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Putin

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov called these coats a 'game changer' for Kyiv forces and said: "The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, it will be for snipers or Special Operations Forces that perform combat tasks."

"The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front. Now we need even more," he added.

The need for invisibility cloaks

During the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian drones have spotted Kyiv's marksmen sneaking up on Moscow's forces. This detection has more often than not landed Ukrainian snipers in grave danger.

This development comes as Ukraine on Thursday (5th October) announced that its troops have made headway in the eastern theatre of their counteroffensive operation against aggressor Russia. As per Reuters, Kyiv forces, however, said that they were under pressure further north.

"The most difficult area is the Lyman-Kupiansk sector," said Ilia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern group of forces.

"The intensity of assaults there has increased … The enemy has chosen a new point - Makiivka - and is directing all its main efforts into this direction. Of course, we are also repulsing enemy attacks and inflicting damage on forces and equipment."

Recent days have also seen Western nations criticise Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy. While President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that it is proceeding more slowly than the military would have liked, he has dismissed Western criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE