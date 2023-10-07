Israel-Palestine crisis LIVE: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured in Israel and Gaza
Israel-Palestine crisis: Following Hamas' declaration of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood aimed at Israel, the Gaza Strip witnessed Israeli airstrikes. The besieged enclave reported launching thousands of rockets towards Israel, resulting in multiple casualties. Israeli military radio also disclosed that Palestinian fighters from Gaza had breached Israel's borders. Visual evidence displayed armed individuals on vehicles within Israeli territory, along with footage showing Palestinian fighters holding Israelis as hostages. In response to the escalating situation, Israel's defence minister authorised the mobilisation of military reservists. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
A video which has since gone viral purportedly shows Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arriving for reserve duty joining the Israeli soldiers on the frontlines after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 100 people and wounding over 900.
Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media.
Here’s how you lead!— digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) October 7, 2023
Former PM of Israel, Naftali Bennett arrives for reserve duty.
Joining Israel’s soldiers on the frontlines to defend Israel.#Israel #Hamas #Palestine #Mossad #Jerusalem #IsraelUnderAttack #IStandWithIsrael
pic.twitter.com/Lzs6HoEvIy
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that Hamas has taken hostages and prisoners of war, dead soldiers and commanders.
"Swords of Iron" - attached is documentation from the Israeli Air Force deployment pic.twitter.com/XhVUQrG3nZ— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 7, 2023
Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023
Germany condemned in the strongest possible terms the “terrorist attacks" by Hamas on Israel, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
“I would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel. What’s happening there right now and the fact that so many people have already lost their lives and others' health and lives are under threat is totally unacceptable. We as the German government stand at Israel’s side and the people who live there,” she said.
"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew," a spokesperson of Air India said.
"Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," the airline added.
27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 7, 2023
Brazil's Foreign Ministry said that it would call an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
It also reaffirmed a commitment to a "two-state solution," with Palestine and Israel coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.
"The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation," the Foreign Ministry said. It added that "the mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent."
Ending Israel's illegal occupation, settlement expansion on Palestinian land, and oppression against innocent Palestinians are key for peace, justice, and prosperity in the region. I am not surprised by today's events. What else can one expect when Israel continues to deny…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 7, 2023
Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign – which Israel will win – is necessary.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 7, 2023
We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 7, 2023
UN Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell released a statement condeming the Israel-Gaza escalation.
"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is shocked and appalled at reports this morning that hundreds, possibly thousands, of indiscriminate rockets have been fired by Palestinian armed groups into Israel, and that at least 22 Israelis have been killed and hundreds injured. He is also deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage. This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians. Civilians must never be the target of attack. He notes also that Israeli forces have responded with air strikes into the densely populated Gaza Strip, reportedly killing at least five people. He calls on them to take all precautions to avoid civilian casualties there. The High Commissioner is calling for an immediate stop to the violence and appealing to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed.”
Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that Israel “has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force.”
“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” he said in a statement.
“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” he added.
Iran's foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Saturday were proof of the Palestinians' increased confidence in the face of Israel, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
"In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers," ISNA quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as telling the agency in an interview.
United States President Joe Biden was briefed on the "appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," said the White House in a statement.
"Senior national security officials briefed the President this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," the statement said, adding that Biden will remain in close contact with Israeli partners on the situation.
A report by Times of Israel citing the health ministry said that 908 people have been wounded and taken to hospitals amid the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on southern and central Israel.
At least 100 people have been killed in the surprise attack, said the media report citing officials.
At least 198 people were killed in Gaza, said the Palestinian health ministry after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which has since responded with air strikes.
The ministry said up until 4:20 pm (local time) there were "198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries" in the conflict, according to news agency AFP.
NATO condemned "terrorist attacks by Hamas against NATO partner Israel" on Saturday, said a spokesman for the defence alliance.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. Terrorism is a fundamental threat to free societies, and Israel has the right to defend itself," said spokesman Dylan White, on X.
We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attacks by Hamas against NATO partner #Israel. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. Terrorism is a fundamental threat to free societies, and Israel has the right to defend itself.— Dylan White (@NATOpress) October 7, 2023
German airline Lufthansa is cutting flights to Israel amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, airline spokesman told AFP.
"Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv," Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but "all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday".
In a statement on X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for international condemnation of Hamas and its allies while urging support for Israel.
"The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges," said Herzog.
He added, "I call upon the family of nations - this war waged against us marks a line in the sand. Now is the time to hear clear, unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, its allies, and its backers in Iran."
The Israeli president also said that "Now is the time to stand firm with Israel in support of its just and moral battle in the face of an abhorrent enemy."
The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 7, 2023
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement said, "Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering," adding that the Pentagon would work "to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."
The Israeli education ministry has said that all kindergartens and schools will be closed across the country on Sunday.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command said that it is canceling schools in central and southern Israel for roughly 1 million children.
The closure was later expanded to the rest of the country.
The standard work week in Israel starts from Sunday.
A statement by the Israeli Magen David Adom emergency medical services said that at least 40 people have been killed during fighting with Palestinian militants.
"Since the morning hours, MDA teams provided medical care to hundreds of casualties, and pronounced 40 people dead," said the Israeli medics.
The Israeli health ministry confirmed that at least 779 people had been injured and taken to hospitals.
The Palestinian militant group, Hamas has also claimed to have taken a number of hostages from Israel to the Gaza Strip.
In a statement on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack. We have faith that order will be restored and terrorists will be defeated."
"Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable. All details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack."
He also urged all Ukrainian citizens who remain in the risk zone to "obey all orders issued by local security services and remain vigilant. Please be cautious. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Israel are ready to assist in any situation."
Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack. We have faith that order will be restored and terrorists will be defeated.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 7, 2023
Terror should have no place in the world, because it is always a crime, not just…
The United Nation's Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland “vehemently condemns” Hamas' attack on Israel. "These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip," said the UN envoy, in a statement.
"These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately," he added.
"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians. I am in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint and call on all sides to protect civilians," said Wennesland.
At the start of the security cabinet meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the citizens to unite.
"We are at war, in war you have to keep calm. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war," said Netanyahu, according to Times of Israel.
He also outlined the plan which said that their first goal is to "cleanse the area of the enemy forces that have infiltrated, and restore security and peace to the settlements that were attacked."
"The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, also in the Gaza Strip," he added. The third goal is to "fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war," said the Israeli PM.
The United States "unequivocally condemns" the "unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," said White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, on X.
She added, "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, said the spokesperson, adding that "we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners."
Russia's foreign ministry called on the Israeli and Palestinian forces to stop armed hostilities and show the "necessary restraint".
"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately ceasefire, renounce violence, show the necessary restraint and -- with the help of the international community -- establish a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as quoted by news agency AFP.
Palestinian militants have started a “war” on Israel, said the country’s defence minister after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).
This has led several, mostly Western countries, as well as India to condemn the attack by Hamas’ armed wing which said that it launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
"We support the proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood," said Yahya Rahim Safavi at a Tehran meeting held in of support Palestinian children, as quoted by news agency AFP.
"We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue," he added.
The semi-official ISNA news site also reported that the Iranian official said, "We congratulate the Palestinian fighters."
He added, "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."
Iran's state television, according to Reuters, showed parliament members rising from their seats on Saturday to chant "Death to Israel" and "Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed".
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and and said "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families."
He added, "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."
Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023
Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a video showing three men captured by its fighters. AFP reported that the three men were seen dressed in civilian clothes.
"Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing a number of enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," says a sentence at the start of the video.
AFP said that Hebrew signs visible in the video suggested that it was recorded on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing.
Click on the video below:
Israel's Health Ministry has said that 545 people have been admitted to hospitals since the massive attack from Hamas started at 6:30 am in the morning, reported Times of Israel. This input has come on the heels of Magen David Adom emergency service saying that at least 22 people have been killed.
It is expected that death toll will rise.
The escalating violence between Israel and Palestine has sent shockwaves around the world and there is a flood of reactions from world leaders who are appealing for calm.
"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.
Spain has condemned "serious terrorist attack from Gaza against Israel".
"We strongly condemn the extremely serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel. We are shocked by this indiscriminate violence," said Spain Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in his post on X, formerly Twitter.
Times of Israel has reported citing Magen David Adom emergency service that at least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas attack began. A spokesman of the emergency service reportedly said that over 70 people were seriously injured.
WION spoke with Vaasu Sharma, a PhD student at the University of Haifa. He said that situation in northern Israel was relatively peaceful. The city of Haifa is located in northern part of Israel. Sharma told WION that the university has advised students to not travel to Tel Aviv or any such cities. He said that so far, the situation was peaceful.
India's embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals who are currently in Israel.
"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to be vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities..." says the advisory at the very beginning.
Here is the complete advisory.
📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL*— India in Israel (@indemtel) October 7, 2023
For details visit-
Israel Home Front Command website: https://t.co/Sk8uu2Mrd4
Preparedness brochure: https://t.co/18bDjO9gL5 pic.twitter.com/LtAMGT9CwA
Times of Israel has reported that Hezbollah, a political party and a militant group in Lebanon has supported Hamas attacks against targets in Israel. The group has reported said that it is message to Arab countries which are seeking to normalise relations with Israel. The report said that Hezbollah was in direct contact with Hamas leadership 'in Gaza and abroad' and has called on Arabs and Muslims to fight against Israeli "aggression".
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly has condemned attack on Israel by Palestinian militants from Gaza Strip.
"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on social media.
The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 7, 2023
The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.
Russia has urged restraint from all sides amid rapidly escalating situation between Israel and Palestine
"We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: "Of course, we always call for restraint."
The French foreign ministry strongly denounced the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens, which have involved the firing of numerous rockets from the Gaza Strip. France expressed unwavering solidarity with Israel and the victims of these assaults, reiterating its firm stance against terrorism and its dedication to ensuring Israel's security.
In his initial public address regarding the extensive assault by the Hamas terror organization, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares that the nation is currently engaged in a state of war. He states, "Fellow citizens of Israel, we are in a state of war," and adds, "And we will emerge victorious." This marks his first public statement on the situation, coming approximately five hours after the commencement of the attack by the Gaza-based terror group. Netanyahu further emphasises that the adversary will face consequences unlike any they have experienced before.
אנחנו במלחמה. pic.twitter.com/XNM3l7fEQH— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023
The Israeli military continues to engage in confrontations with Hamas militants in various positions situated in the southern region of Israel, adjacent to the Gaza Strip border. These armed conflicts are occurring in and around the localities of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri, and the Re’im military base, as reported by the Times of Israel.
As Israel faces a more than 3.5-hour assault from Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public statements regarding the situation, except for the announcement that the security cabinet will hold a meeting at 1 pm (local time) The ongoing assault by the Gaza-based terror group has resulted in a minimum of six fatalities and over a hundred injuries.
Live Nation, the organisers of Bruno Mars' scheduled concerts in Israel this week, have stated that the Saturday night performance has been called off. Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds to the credit cards they used for their purchases. The artist and his management are closely monitoring the developing situation and awaiting further instructions. Earlier, Bruno Mars had expressed his affection for Tel Aviv during his debut Israel performance, which took place on Wednesday night in front of an audience exceeding 60,000.
Various hospitals have reported almost 200 injuries resulting from the ongoing Hamas assault, with at least two dozen individuals classified as being in serious or critical condition. Furthermore, the death toll has been officially confirmed at six people, reported the Times of Israel.
Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed while defending a town from Hamas terrorists. Yossi Keren, the council's deputy head, is now in charge, reported the Times of Israel.
The Israel Defence Forces have reported that numerous fighter jets are conducting operations against Hamas terror group locations within the Gaza Strip. Additional details will be forthcoming, according to the IDF.
Hamas releases a video showcasing its members breaching an Israeli community near the Gaza border, with the footage suggesting the terrorists detonating an explosive charge at the entrance gate.
Hamas terrorists blowing up the entrance gate of an Israeli community near Gaza pic.twitter.com/0FSx6Y3XsL— Gianluca Pacchiani (@GLucaPacchiani) October 7, 2023