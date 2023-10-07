ugc_banner
Israel-Palestine crisis LIVE: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured in Israel and Gaza

WION Web Team
GazaUpdated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Hamas’ armed wing said that it launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel-Palestine crisis: Following Hamas' declaration of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood aimed at Israel, the Gaza Strip witnessed Israeli airstrikes. The besieged enclave reported launching thousands of rockets towards Israel, resulting in multiple casualties. Israeli military radio also disclosed that Palestinian fighters from Gaza had breached Israel's borders. Visual evidence displayed armed individuals on vehicles within Israeli territory, along with footage showing Palestinian fighters holding Israelis as hostages. In response to the escalating situation, Israel's defence minister authorised the mobilisation of military reservists.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

07 Oct 2023, 9:12 PM (IST)
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives for reserve duty

A video which has since gone viral purportedly shows Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arriving for reserve duty joining the Israeli soldiers on the frontlines after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 100 people and wounding over 900. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media.

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 8:59 PM (IST)
Hamas has Israeli captives: Israel Defense Forces

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that Hamas has taken hostages and prisoners of war, dead soldiers and commanders.

07 Oct 2023, 8:49 PM (IST)
"Swords of Iron", Israel shares documentation from Air Force deployment
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 8:46 PM (IST)
Biden offers support to Israel and vows unwavering commitment to its security
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 8:39 PM (IST)
Germany ‘strongly condemns’ Hamas attacks on Israel

Germany condemned in the strongest possible terms the “terrorist attacks" by Hamas on Israel, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

“I would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel. What’s happening there right now and the fact that so many people have already lost their lives and others' health and lives are under threat is totally unacceptable. We as the German government stand at Israel’s side and the people who live there,” she said.

07 Oct 2023, 8:20 PM (IST)
Air India cancels flight to Tel Aviv

"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew," a spokesperson of Air India said.

"Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," the airline added.

07 Oct 2023, 8:18 PM (IST)
27 citizens of Meghalaya stuck in Bethlehem
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 8:17 PM (IST)
Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said that it would call an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

It also reaffirmed a commitment to a "two-state solution," with Palestine and Israel coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.

"The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation," the Foreign Ministry said. It added that "the mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent."

07 Oct 2023, 8:12 PM (IST)
Shehbaz Sharif expresses support for 'innocent' Palestinians
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 8:01 PM (IST)
Biden has telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, vows defense support
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 7:57 PM (IST)
'We stand in solidarity with Israel', says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
×

 

07 Oct 2023, 7:54 PM (IST)
UN rights chief condemns Israel-Gaza escalation

UN Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell released a statement condeming the Israel-Gaza escalation.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is shocked and appalled at reports this morning that hundreds, possibly thousands, of indiscriminate rockets have been fired by Palestinian armed groups into Israel, and that at least 22 Israelis have been killed and hundreds injured. He is also deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage. This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians. Civilians must never be the target of attack. He notes also that Israeli forces have responded with air strikes into the densely populated Gaza Strip, reportedly killing at least five people. He calls on them to take all precautions to avoid civilian casualties there. The High Commissioner is calling for an immediate stop to the violence and appealing to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed.”

07 Oct 2023, 7:49 PM (IST)
'US taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks', says Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that Israel “has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force.”

“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” he said in a statement.

“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” he added.

07 Oct 2023, 7:46 PM (IST)
Iran foreign ministry says Hamas attacks sign of 'confidence'

Iran's foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Saturday were proof of the Palestinians' increased confidence in the face of Israel, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers," ISNA quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as telling the agency in an interview.

07 Oct 2023, 7:40 PM (IST)
Biden briefed on 'appalling Hamas terrorist attacks', Wite House

United States President Joe Biden was briefed on the "appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," said the White House in a statement.

"Senior national security officials briefed the President this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," the statement said, adding that Biden will remain in close contact with Israeli partners on the situation.

07 Oct 2023, 7:29 PM (IST)
At least 100 killed, over 900 wounded after Hamas attack in Israel: Health Ministry

A report by Times of Israel citing the health ministry said that 908 people have been wounded and taken to hospitals amid the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on southern and central Israel.

At least 100 people have been killed in the surprise attack, said the media report citing officials. 

07 Oct 2023, 7:19 PM (IST)
At least 198 killed in Gaza amid Hamas attack on Israel

At least 198 people were killed in Gaza, said the Palestinian health ministry after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which has since responded with air strikes. 

The ministry said up until 4:20 pm (local time) there were "198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries" in the conflict, according to news agency AFP. 

07 Oct 2023, 7:04 PM (IST)
NATO condemns terrorist attacks by Hamas

NATO condemned "terrorist attacks by Hamas against NATO partner Israel" on Saturday, said a spokesman for the defence alliance. 

"Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. Terrorism is a fundamental threat to free societies, and Israel has the right to defend itself," said spokesman Dylan White, on X. 

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 6:56 PM (IST)
German airline Lufthansa cancels flights to Israel amid Hamas attack

German airline Lufthansa is cutting flights to Israel amid a wave of Palestinian attacks, airline spokesman told AFP. 

"Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv," Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but "all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday".

07 Oct 2023, 6:34 PM (IST)
Israeli president calls for 'unequivocal condemnation' of Hamas, allies

In a statement on X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for international condemnation of Hamas and its allies while urging support for Israel. 

"The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges," said Herzog. 

He added, "I call upon the family of nations - this war waged against us marks a line in the sand. Now is the time to hear clear, unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, its allies, and its backers in Iran."

The Israeli president also said that "Now is the time to stand firm with Israel in support of its just and moral battle in the face of an abhorrent enemy."

 

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 6:31 PM (IST)
WATCH | Dozens of Israeli jets raid Gaza strip
07 Oct 2023, 6:28 PM (IST)
Pentagon reaffirms US' 'unwavering' commitment to Israel's right to defend itself

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement said, "Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering," adding that the Pentagon would work "to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."

 

07 Oct 2023, 6:23 PM (IST)
All educational institutes in Israel to be shut on Sunday

The Israeli education ministry has said that all kindergartens and schools will be closed across the country on Sunday. 

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command said that it is canceling schools in central and southern Israel for roughly 1 million children. 

The closure was later expanded to the rest of the country. 

The standard work week in Israel starts from Sunday. 

07 Oct 2023, 6:08 PM (IST)
At least 40 people killed, nearly 780 injured amid Hamas fight: Israeli medics

A statement by the Israeli Magen David Adom emergency medical services said that at least 40 people have been killed during fighting with Palestinian militants. 

"Since the morning hours, MDA teams provided medical care to hundreds of casualties, and pronounced 40 people dead," said the Israeli medics. 

The Israeli health ministry confirmed that at least 779 people had been injured and taken to hospitals.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas has also claimed to have taken a number of hostages from Israel to the Gaza Strip.

07 Oct 2023, 6:03 PM (IST)
Zelensky backs Israel's right to self-defense urges Ukrainian citizens to remain cautious

In a statement on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack. We have faith that order will be restored and terrorists will be defeated."

"Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable. All details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack." 

He also urged all Ukrainian citizens who remain in the risk zone to "obey all orders issued by local security services and remain vigilant. Please be cautious. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Israel are ready to assist in any situation." 

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 5:51 PM (IST)
UN Middle East envoy condemns 'heinous attacks' on Israel

The United Nation's Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland “vehemently condemns” Hamas' attack on Israel. "These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip," said the UN envoy, in a statement. 

"These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately," he added. 

"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians. I am in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint and call on all sides to protect civilians," said Wennesland. 

07 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM (IST)
Israeli PM calls on citizens to unite to achieve 'victory in the war'

At the start of the security cabinet meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the citizens to unite.

"We are at war, in war you have to keep calm. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war," said Netanyahu, according to Times of Israel. 

He also outlined the plan which said that their first goal is to "cleanse the area of the enemy forces that have infiltrated, and restore security and peace to the settlements that were attacked." 

"The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, also in the Gaza Strip," he added. The third goal is to "fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war," said the Israeli PM. 

07 Oct 2023, 5:27 PM (IST)
US 'unequivocally condemns' the 'unprovoked attacks' by Hamas on Israel: White House

The United States "unequivocally condemns" the "unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," said White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, on X. 

She added, "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, said the spokesperson, adding that "we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners."

07 Oct 2023, 5:18 PM (IST)
Russia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Russia's foreign ministry called on the Israeli and Palestinian forces to stop armed hostilities and show the "necessary restraint". 

"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately ceasefire, renounce violence, show the necessary restraint and -- with the help of the international community -- establish a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as quoted by news agency AFP. 

07 Oct 2023, 5:16 PM (IST)
Western countries condemn Hamas' surprise attack from Gaza, express solidarity with Israel

Palestinian militants have started a “war” on Israel, said the country’s defence minister after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

This has led several, mostly Western countries, as well as India to condemn the attack by Hamas’ armed wing which said that it launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. 

Click here to read more...

07 Oct 2023, 4:56 PM (IST)
'Proud operation': Adviser to Iran supreme leader says about Hamas' attack on Israel

"We support the proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood," said Yahya Rahim Safavi at a Tehran meeting held in of support Palestinian children, as quoted by news agency AFP. 

"We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue," he added. 

The semi-official ISNA news site also reported that the Iranian official said, "We congratulate the Palestinian fighters." 

He added, "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

Iran's state television, according to Reuters, showed parliament members rising from their seats on Saturday to chant "Death to Israel" and "Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed".

07 Oct 2023, 4:39 PM (IST)
India 'deeply shocked' by terrorist attacks on Israel, expresses solidarity: PM Modi

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and and said "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families." 

He added, "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour." 

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 4:28 PM (IST)
Hamas releases video showing captured men

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a video showing three men captured by its fighters. AFP reported that the three men were seen dressed in civilian clothes.

"Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing a number of enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," says a sentence at the start of the video.

AFP said that Hebrew signs visible in the video suggested that it was recorded on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing.

07 Oct 2023, 4:05 PM (IST)
Watch | 5,000 rockets from Gaza hit Israel, "State of war" declared

Click on the video below:

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 4:01 PM (IST)
Israel health ministry says 545 hospitalised since Hamas attack this morning: Report

Israel's Health Ministry has said that 545 people have been admitted to hospitals since the massive attack from Hamas started at 6:30 am in the morning, reported Times of Israel. This input has come on the heels of Magen David Adom emergency service saying that at least 22 people have been killed.

It is expected that death toll will rise.

07 Oct 2023, 3:32 PM (IST)
Act reasonably, Turkish President Erdogan urges Israel and Palestine

The escalating violence between Israel and Palestine has sent shockwaves around the world and there is a flood of reactions from world leaders who are appealing for calm.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

07 Oct 2023, 3:28 PM (IST)
Spain expresses shock over "indiscriminate violence"

Spain has condemned "serious terrorist attack from Gaza against Israel".

"We strongly condemn the extremely serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel. We are shocked by this indiscriminate violence," said Spain Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

07 Oct 2023, 3:23 PM (IST)
At least 22 people dead in Hamas attack: Report

Times of Israel has reported citing Magen David Adom emergency service that at least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas attack began. A spokesman of the emergency service reportedly said that over 70 people were seriously injured.

07 Oct 2023, 3:16 PM (IST)
Situation in northern Israel comparatively peaceful, Indian student at Haifa University tells WION

WION spoke with Vaasu Sharma, a PhD student at the University of Haifa. He said that situation in northern Israel was relatively peaceful. The city of Haifa is located in northern part of Israel. Sharma told WION that the university has advised students to not travel to Tel Aviv or any such cities. He said that so far, the situation was peaceful.

07 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM (IST)
India issues advisory for Indian citizens in Israel

India's embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals who are currently in Israel.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to be vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities..." says the advisory at the very beginning.

Here is the complete advisory.

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 3:02 PM (IST)
Hezbollah praises Hamas attacks on Israel: Report in Israeli media

Times of Israel has reported that Hezbollah, a political party and a militant group in Lebanon has supported Hamas attacks against targets in Israel. The group has reported said that it is message to Arab countries which are seeking to normalise relations with Israel. The report said that Hezbollah was in direct contact with Hamas leadership 'in Gaza and abroad' and has called on Arabs and Muslims to fight against Israeli "aggression".

07 Oct 2023, 2:48 PM (IST)
UK 'unequivocally condemns' attack on Israeli civilians

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly has condemned attack on Israel by Palestinian militants from Gaza Strip.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on social media.

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 2:44 PM (IST)
Russia urges restraint as situation escalates

Russia has urged restraint from all sides amid rapidly escalating situation between Israel and Palestine

"We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: "Of course, we always call for restraint."

07 Oct 2023, 2:18 PM (IST)
France slams 'terrorist attacks' against Israel

The French foreign ministry strongly denounced the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens, which have involved the firing of numerous rockets from the Gaza Strip. France expressed unwavering solidarity with Israel and the victims of these assaults, reiterating its firm stance against terrorism and its dedication to ensuring Israel's security.

07 Oct 2023, 2:13 PM (IST)
Israel-Palestine crisis: Netanyahu says 'We are at war' amid escalating tensions

In his initial public address regarding the extensive assault by the Hamas terror organization, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares that the nation is currently engaged in a state of war. He states, "Fellow citizens of Israel, we are in a state of war," and adds, "And we will emerge victorious." This marks his first public statement on the situation, coming approximately five hours after the commencement of the attack by the Gaza-based terror group. Netanyahu further emphasises that the adversary will face consequences unlike any they have experienced before.

×

 

07 Oct 2023, 2:09 PM (IST)
Ongoing gun battles with Hamas militants in at least 7 locations across Israel

The Israeli military continues to engage in confrontations with Hamas militants in various positions situated in the southern region of Israel, adjacent to the Gaza Strip border. These armed conflicts are occurring in and around the localities of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri, and the Re’im military base, as reported by the Times of Israel.

07 Oct 2023, 2:01 PM (IST)
Netanyahu remains silent amidst ongoing attack, only announces cabinet meeting

 

As Israel faces a more than 3.5-hour assault from Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public statements regarding the situation, except for the announcement that the security cabinet will hold a meeting at 1 pm (local time) The ongoing assault by the Gaza-based terror group has resulted in a minimum of six fatalities and over a hundred injuries.

07 Oct 2023, 1:56 PM (IST)
Bruno Mars Tel Aviv concert stands cancelled amid Hamas attack

Live Nation, the organisers of Bruno Mars' scheduled concerts in Israel this week, have stated that the Saturday night performance has been called off. Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds to the credit cards they used for their purchases. The artist and his management are closely monitoring the developing situation and awaiting further instructions. Earlier, Bruno Mars had expressed his affection for Tel Aviv during his debut Israel performance, which took place on Wednesday night in front of an audience exceeding 60,000.

07 Oct 2023, 1:54 PM (IST)
Around 200 injured in ongoing Hamas attack on Israel

Various hospitals have reported almost 200 injuries resulting from the ongoing Hamas assault, with at least two dozen individuals classified as being in serious or critical condition. Furthermore, the death toll has been officially confirmed at six people, reported the Times of Israel.

07 Oct 2023, 1:44 PM (IST)
Sha’ar Hanegev council leader Ofir Liebstein killed in gunfight with Hamas terrorists

Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed while defending a town from Hamas terrorists. Yossi Keren, the council's deputy head, is now in charge, reported the Times of Israel. 

07 Oct 2023, 1:41 PM (IST)
IDF confirms jets carrying out Gaza strikes on terror targets

The Israel Defence Forces have reported that numerous fighter jets are conducting operations against Hamas terror group locations within the Gaza Strip. Additional details will be forthcoming, according to the IDF.

07 Oct 2023, 1:30 PM (IST)
Hamas releases video of terrorists breaching an Israeli community gate

Hamas releases a video showcasing its members breaching an Israeli community near the Gaza border, with the footage suggesting the terrorists detonating an explosive charge at the entrance gate.

×

 