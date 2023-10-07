Israel-Palestine crisis LIVE: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured in Israel and Gaza

At the start of the security cabinet meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the citizens to unite.

"We are at war, in war you have to keep calm. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war," said Netanyahu, according to Times of Israel.

He also outlined the plan which said that their first goal is to "cleanse the area of the enemy forces that have infiltrated, and restore security and peace to the settlements that were attacked."

"The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, also in the Gaza Strip," he added. The third goal is to "fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war," said the Israeli PM.