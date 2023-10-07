PM Modi’s assassination threat, gangster Bishnoi’s release demand in email triggers security alarm: Report

India's central security agency has received an email threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad besides the sender demanding Rs 500 crore and the release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said reports quoting NIA officials.

Dreaded Indian gangster Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad on drug smuggling charges that are being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Acting on the email, the NIA promptly informed the Mumbai police about the threat, said a report in the Indian Express. They reportedly also shared the email's contents with relevant agencies responsible for the Prime Minister's security as well as the Gujarat Police.

Security beefed up

Following the NIA alert, the Mumbai police have heightened security measures in light of the upcoming five World Cup cricket matches at the Wankhede stadium in the city. The sources also reportedly said that Mumbai Police is also actively working to trace the origin of the threatening email.

The email in Hindi reportedly read, “Tumhari sarkar se hume 500 crore aur Lawrence bishnoi chahiye nahi to kal hum Narendra Modi ke sath Narendra Modi stadium bhi uda denge. Hindustan me sabkuch bikta hai to humne bhi kuch kharid liya hai kitna bhi sequre karlo humse nahi bacha paoge agar baat karni hai to is mail par hi bat karna (We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium if the government does not give us Rs 500 crore and Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you try to beef up security, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so by responding on this email)," reported the local media outlet.

It is worth noting that the inaugural match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium, the largest cricket stadium globally, hosted the match between England and New Zealand.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is suspected of running his gang from within prison. He had previously issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan from prison over the case of blackbuck killing involving the actor, and said that the act had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Bishnoi community who consider animals sacred.



The security agencies are trying to verify the IP address of the email sender, and probe is on.

