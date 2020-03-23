Top 10 world news: Global deaths surpass 15,000, India goes into lockdown and more

Countries across the world continued their battle against the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The global death toll has surpassed 1,5000 while the number of infections exceeded 350,000.

Here is all that happened in the world arena on Monday.

More than one billion people self-isolating globally to limit the spread of coronavirus

Almost 50 countries and territories around the world have enforced lockdowns to limit the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

How scarcity of ventilators could be coronavirus's gateway to India

India stands at a critical point since the number of cases are spiking by the day and any lapses could have serious consequences.

Pakistan's 'Babur II' missile suffers second consecutive setback; crashes after two minutes

Pakistan recently tried to launch a cruise missile called "Babur II" but suffered a major setback as the launch was marred by a crash.

Boris Johnson warns of tough actions as Britons continue to gather in large numbers

During this weekend, markets, cafes, and parks were packed in the UK despite the death toll standing at 281 and over 50 fatalities in the last 24 hours in the region.


