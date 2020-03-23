How scarcity of ventilators could be coronavirus's gateway to India

So far, coronavirus-infections in India have not risen to a level where it becomes difficult to control the outbreak. However, India stands at a critical point since the number of cases are spiking by the day and any lapses could have serious consequences.

In a number of cases, coronavirus infects patients' lungs and in such times the availability of ventilators is indispensable. And the situation of ventilators in India doesn't look rosy at all.

Medical experts say that India doesn't have a single indigenous ventilator producer. Ventilators are either imported, partially produced or assembled, reports CNBC TV18. And at a time when countries are battling their own coronavirus crisis, to help other countries is not easy.

Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, the president of the Indian Society of Critical Care, believes that roughly around 40,000 active ventilators are deployed in the country, reports Hindustan Times.

“If there is an unreasonable surge, we will definitely have huge problem. We have 20% the number of ICUs South Korea has as a result of chronic underfunding, "Sujatha Rao, former health secretary and director-general, National AIDS Control Organisation said.

The figures from China say that in 5 per cent of COVID-19 cases, ventilator support in ICU was required.

One of the reasons for the high number of coronavirus deaths in Iran and Italy is the lack of ICUs.

To address the crisis, India has banned exports of ventilators and cancelled elective surgeries so that ICU beds can be used in emergency cases.

However, having enough ventilators is not the only solution to the crisis, according to Dr. Chaudhry.

“It’s a more complex issue than simply buying a machine. You need to train nurses and ensure continuum of care. If you factor in shifts, one unit of ventilators needs at least four nurses and five units need four resident doctors for round-the-clock care. Most government hospitals work at half the strength at any given time,'' Dr Chaudhry said.

Medical experts also fear that COVID-19 reaching rural areas could have major consequences as those regions lack in efficient medical facilities.

However, some developments have raised hopes.

Anand Mahindra, chief of Mahindra Group, said their organisation would "immediately begin work on how manufacturing facilities can make ventilators".

Gujarat's stent maker SMT is eyeing 3D manufacturing of ventilators.