Pakistan's 'Babur II' missile suffers second consecutive setback; crashes after two minutes

Pakistan recently tried to launch a cruise missile called “Babur II” but suffered a major setback as the launch was marred by a crash.

The 750-kilometre range missile’s delivery platform crashed and fell two minutes after taking flight. The flight had travelled the elevation distance of 14 kilometres from the launchpad at Sonmiani test range in Balcohistan on March 19.

The Babur II had suffered a similar setback in April 2018, making this the second consecutive test failure.

As per media reports, the launch was conducted under the supervision of Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff, Pakistan General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, and top officials of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) and Strategic Plans Division.

Also read: Can't impose lockdown in Pakistan as one-fourth of population survives on daily wages: Imran Khan

As per reports, Pakistani scientists had visited China seeking guidance on the missile.

The Babur I was developed by Pakistan, which has a range of 7000 kilometres and may be fired from both land as well as sea.

There are also rumours about them attempting to launch an air based missile called RAAD.

China and Pakistan both have evaded the missile technology control protocol.

Also read: Pakistan: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 764; 5 dead

A media report claims that China is helping Pakistan build the Babur II in order to counter the Nirbhay cruise being developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Nirbhay missile has a range of 1000 kilometres.

The missiles in question are equipped with nuclear warhead and also has terrain hugging and sea skimming capabilities.

However, the Indian missile Nirbhay has undergone six test trials, and has achieved all mission objectives.