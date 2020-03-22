Pakistan: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 764; 5 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 764 in Pakistan on Sunday as Prime Minister Imran Khan refused country-wide lockdown as the preventive measures.

Pakistan's Singh province remained the worst-hit with 333 cases which was followed by Punjab with 225 cases. While Balochistan recorded 108 cases.



Meanwhile, Pak PM while addressing the nation refused to put the country under lockdown saying that it will create chaos as the 25% of the citizens live under the poverty line and it will shatter their lives.

Khan urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed at least five lives in the country.

He also said the situation in Pakistan does not call for a lockdown yet.

The government on Saturday suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services to curb the spread of the virus, which has turned into a major global crisis.

Pakistan's biggest city and its financial hub, Karachi in the southern Sindh province is set to go into complete lockdown from midnight after the provincial government confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking directions to the federal and provincial governments for effectively dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Petitioners requested the court to order the federal government to declare a national public health emergency across the country, establish an emergency relief fund, and order utilisation of the dam fund for combating the dreadful virus, the News reported.