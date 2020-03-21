Confirmed coronavirus cases spike in Pakistan; total at 687

Pakistan on Saturday recorded a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number jumped to 687. The worst -affected province was Sindh with 333 confirmed cases, followed by Punjab with 152.

In Balochistan, 104 people have been infected from the rapidly spreading virus which first originated in China and killed over 10,000 people globally.

Also Read: Amid coronavirus outbreak, face masks disappear in Pakistan

As the cases continued to surge, the south-Asian nation ramped its efforts to contain the virus.

On Saturday, Pakistan announced a suspension of all international flight operations for two weeks.

Pakistani officials also asked people to self-quarantine for at least another 45 days as the country reported its third coronavirus death, with confirmed cases rising to 534.

Also read: Restaurants in Karachi close dine-in option to encourage social distancing

"(The) government of Pakistan has decided to suspend the operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, effective from March. 21 till April 4, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

Cargo and diplomatic flights are exempted.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grave concerns over Covid-19 saying that it can destroy and devastate economies of developing countries.

In an interview, Khan said that he fears Pakistan won't be able to cope with a major outbreak, saying the country's health facilities would be overwhelmed and would lack resources.

Expressing fear over a severe economic fallout of Covid-19, Pakistan PM said that if a serious outbreak happens in the country, the government’s efforts to lift the economy out of near-collapse would begin an unstoppable slide backwards.