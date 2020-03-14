Amid coronavirus outbreak, face masks disappear in Pakistan

The novel coronavirus panic seems to be spreading in Pakistan as face masks disappeared from markets and prices of sanitizers skyrocketed after the country closed all its schools and land borders on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that when the country confirmed two COVID-19 cases, face masks were sold at a price nearly five times more of the normal prices in Karachi.

The latest measures announced by Pakistan also includes limiting international flights and discouraging mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the spread in a meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan with the national security council.

Pakistan shares its borders with China and Iran, two of the deadliest COVID-19 countries.

Pakistan has reported 28 infected cases but no fatality. Most of the infected patients had a travel history to Iran and the first locally contracted case was reported on Friday.

Pakistan has a poor medical care system which is ill-equipped to deal with any major outbreak such as coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation and some governments, like the ones in Australia and Singapore, have advised people not to buy or wear masks unless they are infected. However, countries like South Korea, have launched public campaigns to encourage people to buy and wear masks.

