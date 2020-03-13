Pakistan to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 28 on Friday, the Pakistan government moved to close its border with Iran and Afghanistan.

According to the Pakistan government, it will be closing the borders from March 16.

It will be for "an initial period of two weeks... in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the best interest of all three brotherly countries", Pakistan's interior ministry said. The minister added that the government will review the situation while screening and preventive measures will be undertaken.

The minister also declared that large public gathering would be banned for two weeks with cinema halls shut down.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Mahmood, Pakistan's education minister said all educational institutions in the country will be closed till April 5 which includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.

Pakistan had already shut flight services to and from Iran, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus.